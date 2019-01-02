Bigg Boss 12 winner Dipika Kakar to her fans: The trophy is for all of you

Bigg Boss 12 winner Dipika Kakar is overwhelmed after lifting the trophy. The TV actor took to her Twitter handle to thank everyone who congratulated her on her big win and even expressed gratitude towards her ‘bhai’ Sreesanth who stood by her through thick and thin.

Dedicating her Bigg Boss 12 trophy to her fans and well-wishers, Dipika tweeted, “we did it!!!! Others nothing above being honest to yourself in any and every walk of life… and that is what has made us win hearts and achieve this!!! Dil se thanku to all. This trophy is from you all for you all.. lots of love and a happy new year to all😊🙏🏻❤️ #stayblessed.”

The Sasural Simar Ka fame also wrote a special message for former cricketer Sreesanth, who ended up as the first runner-up on the television’s most controversial show. “The proudest moment for me! As the top 2 contestants were #sreepika Thanku bhai for being with me,no matter what we both were together in every situation and this was our biggest strength!Already missin the time we spent in the house i’m n will be ur sister for life @sreesanth36,” she wrote.

Dipika and Sreesanth’s brother and sister relationship became the talking point of the Salman Khan hosted show. While other Bigg Boss contestants called it their strategy to survive in the TV reality show, those outside the house thought it was the only genuine relationship that was formed in Bigg Boss this year.

While talking about her bond with Sreesanth, Dipika told indianexpress.com, “My bond with Sreesanth has been the best thing I gained from Bigg Boss 12. We went through our share of ups and downs. And like any relationship, ours also grew with time. Also, when you are in such a competitive environment, you are always on the threshold of emotions. I must add that both of us equally invested in this bond and it is definitely for keeps. I think I will miss our cute banters and fun moments the most.”