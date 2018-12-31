Dipika Kakar: My bond with Sreesanth is the best thing I gained from Bigg Boss 12

Television bahu Dipika Kakar on Sunday was announced as the winner of Bigg Boss 12. The actor beat her brother Sreesanth in the final round. Apart from the coveted trophy, Dipika also won prize money of Rs 30 lakh. While Deepak Thakur walked out of the game with Rs 20 lakh, Romil Chaudhary and Karanvir Bohra ended up in the fourth and fifth place, respectively.

Post her big win, Dipika sat down for an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com. She talked about her journey, struggles, bond with Sreesanth and plans of using the prize money.

A few days back during the debate task, Dipika Kakar had shared that she wants Sreesanth and herself to be the top two contestants in the show. Talking about her winning moment, the actor said, “I was so excited that my words came true. And I am really proud about both of our journey. While the whole house was against us, we played the game with all our might. We also maintained our personality from day one. And of course winning the trophy makes me really excited. When I saw Shoaib (husband Shoaib Ibrahim) and my sister-in-law Saba so happy and emotional, I couldn’t hold my tears.”

Bigg Boss 12 would definitely be remembered for the bhai-behan jodi. Sharing that she never planned to find such a deep connection, Kakar said, “My bond with Sreesanth has been the best thing I gained from Bigg Boss 12. We went through our share of ups and downs. And like any relationship, ours also grew with time. Also, when you are in such a competitive environment, you are always on the threshold of emotions. I must add that both of us equally invested in this bond and it is definitely for keeps. I think I will miss our cute banters and fun moments the most.”

Dipika Kakar was often compared to her on-screen character Simar from Sasural Simar Ka. It was also used to pull her down. When asked if it affected her in any way, she said, “Not just that but everything about me was used to pull me down. Be it my cooking, my caring nature or my relationship with bhai, everything was questioned. But I had the belief that I am doing right. Never did I go so blind in the game that I lost myself. Throughout the game, I was honest to myself and I knew the audience would connect with that.”

While the 31-year-old was loved for her dignified personality, she couldn’t add much drama in the show. Also, seldom did we see the actor voicing her opinion. Justifying herself, Kakar said, “I think I am the person who spoke when I had to or when it was needed. I always kept my point of view and was quite clear in my head. People have the notion that you need to continuously yap to get footage. But I must tell you, whenever you do anything for footage in Bigg Boss, you will never get it. The audience has been watching the show for years now. They can see through the contestants.”

The actor was also said to be inspired by last season’s winner Shilpa Shinde. From ruling over the kitchen to staying away from tasks, Dipika was accused of copying Shilpa. Denying the same, she said, “I really like Shilpa but I never copied her. It was my individual journey and I am proud of it in every way.” On allegations of using the kitchen as her winning strategy, the champion said, “Whoever questions my motive, I would want them to stand in the kitchen and cook for 15 people every day. It is no mean task and takes a lot of effort. Also, the audience has seen the show and knows that I was seen in every corner of the house. Also, if they still feel it was a strategy, well, then it worked, and I did win.”

Through the show, the only time Dipika Kakar lost her cool was when Romil Chaudhary in a task had compared Sreesanth and Shoaib using the words ‘saiyan-bhaiya’. When asked if her equation with Romil has changed now, she said, “I have just let it go. I think I can never forgive him for that. I get strongly affected if someone points at my close relationships. And his words were really not in the best taste.”

Accepting the fact that money was an important factor in doing the show, Dipika shared her plans of using the prize money. “I did the show so that we can buy a house for ammi (mother-in-law), so the house hunt begins. As for the trophy, it is for Saba,” she said.

Lastly, thanking her fans, the Bigg Boss 12 winner said, “This win wouldn’t have been possible without you all. Living there cut out from the world was a different experience. And I had no clue if I was going right or wrong. But you all stuck to me and gave me so much love. My ‘Dipstars’, I really love each one of you so much.”