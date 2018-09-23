Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar September 23 episode highlights: All housemates are safe this week

Watch the exciting episode of Weekend Ka Vaar on Bigg Boss 12 at 9 pm on Colors. Watch the exciting episode of Weekend Ka Vaar on Bigg Boss 12 at 9 pm on Colors.

The twelfth season of television’s most controversial show Bigg Boss airs on Colors channel. In the list of celebrity contestants, there are names like Dipika Kakar, Karanvir Bohra, Srishty Rode, Nehha Pendse, Sreesanth and Anup Jalota with girlfriend Jasleen Matharu. The commoners have come in pairs and includes Somi and Saba Khan, Romil Chaudhary and Nirmal Singh, Sourabh Patel and Shivashish Mishra, Deepak Thakur and Urvashi Vani and Kriti Verma and Roshmi Banik.

Just like previous seasons, this year too Salman Khan has returned as the host of the show. He will be hosting the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes and will be pulling up the defaulters of the week.