Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar September 23 episode highlights: All housemates are safe this week

The twelfth season of television’s most controversial show Bigg Boss airs on Colors channel. In the list of celebrity contestants, there are names like Dipika Kakar, Karanvir Bohra, Srishty Rode, Nehha Pendse, Sreesanth and Anup Jalota with girlfriend Jasleen Matharu. The commoners have come in pairs and includes Somi and Saba Khan, Romil Chaudhary and Nirmal Singh, Sourabh Patel and Shivashish Mishra, Deepak Thakur and Urvashi Vani and Kriti Verma and Roshmi Banik.
Also Read | Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar September 22 episode highlights
Just like previous seasons, this year too Salman Khan has returned as the host of the show. He will be hosting the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes and will be pulling up the defaulters of the week.
Housemates are arguing over stitching task. Urvashi Vani and Somi Khan get into a verbal spat.
Bigg Boss orders Romil Chaudhary, Nirmal Singh and Karanvir Bohra to come out of the jail.
Sreesanth is in conversation with celebrities Dipika Kakar, Nehha Pendse and Srishty Rode.
Deepak Thakur, Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu discuss how the game is changing in the Bigg Boss 12 house.
Salman Khan says this is first time that no one has been eliminated from the house in the first week.
Salman Khan announces out of the three jodis, no one will leave the house today.
Dipika Kakar and Srishty Rode are exempted from any work in the house till the next captaincy task.
Second round is Kabaddi. Singles Dipika Kakar and Srishty Rode win round 2 of Sultani Akhada.
Saba Khan and Somi Khan get maximum votes from housemates and win Round 1.
Saba Khan and Somi Khan compete against Dipika Kakar and Srishty Rode. The two have verbal spat over who is better than the other.
This season too, there will be Sultani Akhada. The competition will happen between singles and jodis. Whoever wins, they will get special powers.
Karanvir Bohra says Dipika Kakar should have been in the jail. He votes for Shivashish Mishra and Sourabh Patel in jodi.
Salman Khan informs Romil Chaudhary, Nirmal Singh and Karanvir Bohra that the contestants are not supposed to take any decisions lightly. He asks Deepak Thakur about the conversation around the contestants who would go to jail.
Salman Khan advises housemates to take decisions after putting a lot of thought. Salman apologises to Anup Jalota for putting him in torture room.
Varun Dhawan leaves the show and Salman Khan enters the house.
Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan recreate Andaz Apna Apna sequence on Bigg Boss 12.
Salman Khan brings filmy box on stage to test the filminess of Varun Dhawan.
Varun Dhawan says Salman Khan is 'sarva gunn sampann'. Salman showcases his sewing skills. He remarks that he learnt knitting from his mother.
Varun Dhawan explains that he took three months sewing training. He asks Salman to take the Sui Dhaaga challenge.
Salman Khan asks the singles who was the worst performer in their group. Sreesanth agrees he did not perform well during the task. Soon, Salman sends the top in the house. Sreesanth takes top ki salaami in Bigg Boss garden area.
Salman Khan remarks that Anup Jalota is very sporting. Soon, Varun and Salman enter the house through the TV. They pull Shivashish Mishra's leg for wearing lose clothes.
Varun Dhawan talks about the interesting jodi of the house - Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu.
Somi Khan says only one cushion of Blue team is better in quality. So, orange team, which comprises of jodis, win the task.
Srishty Rode loses her cool during the task. She lashes out at the other team.
Dipika Kakar accuses Somi Khan of pulling the cushions. Somi says it’s my call how and which piece I consider better.
Somi Khan and Sreesanth start inspecting the pillows. Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan walks out of the house.
Varun Dhawan enters the Bigg Boss 12 house. He introduces the task to the housemates. The jodis and singles have to sew pillow. Sreesanth is the captain of the blue team while Somi Khan is the captain of the orange team. The two captains will check quality of each other's team.
Varun Dhawan calls Salman Khan a ‘Made in India’ actor. Varun introduces the concept of Sui Dhaaga, saying it promotes Indian handloom.
Varun Dhawan confesses that Salman Khan used to take him on a walk on the beach.
Varun Dhawan introduces Sui Dhaaga to the audience and invites them to the cinema halls on September 28. Soon, Bigg Boss 12 host Salman Khan welcomes the audience.
Varun Dhawan raps with the Bigg Band and welcomes Salman Khan, on the stage, who sings along.