Sunday, September 23, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy

Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar September 23 episode highlights: All housemates are safe this week

Bigg Boss 12: There was no elimination this week on Bigg Boss 12. The nominated contestants did not have to face the axe of eviction. Watch Bigg Boss 12 on Colors TV at 9 pm.

Written by A. Kameshwari | New Delhi | Updated: September 23, 2018 10:40:50 pm
bigg boss 12 live Watch the exciting episode of Weekend Ka Vaar on Bigg Boss 12 at 9 pm on Colors.

The twelfth season of television’s most controversial show Bigg Boss airs on Colors channel. In the list of celebrity contestants, there are names like Dipika Kakar, Karanvir Bohra, Srishty Rode, Nehha Pendse, Sreesanth and Anup Jalota with girlfriend Jasleen Matharu. The commoners have come in pairs and includes Somi and Saba Khan, Romil Chaudhary and Nirmal Singh, Sourabh Patel and Shivashish Mishra, Deepak Thakur and Urvashi Vani and Kriti Verma and Roshmi Banik.

Just like previous seasons, this year too Salman Khan has returned as the host of the show. He will be hosting the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes and will be pulling up the defaulters of the week.

Live Blog

Read all the updates about Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 12.

22:21 (IST) 23 Sep 2018
Housemates argue over stitching task

Housemates are arguing over stitching task. Urvashi Vani and Somi Khan get into a verbal spat.

22:18 (IST) 23 Sep 2018
Romil, Nirmal and Karanvir exit jail

Bigg Boss orders Romil Chaudhary, Nirmal Singh and Karanvir Bohra to come out of the jail.

22:16 (IST) 23 Sep 2018
Some singles discuss events in Bigg Boss 12 house

Sreesanth is in conversation with celebrities Dipika Kakar, Nehha Pendse and Srishty Rode.

22:13 (IST) 23 Sep 2018
Game is changing in Bigg Boss 12 house

Deepak Thakur, Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu discuss how the game is changing in the Bigg Boss 12 house.

22:12 (IST) 23 Sep 2018
Rare occurrence

Salman Khan says this is first time that no one has been eliminated from the house in the first week.

22:10 (IST) 23 Sep 2018
No eviction

Salman Khan announces out of the three jodis, no one will leave the house today.

21:59 (IST) 23 Sep 2018
Dipika and Srishty exempted from work

Dipika Kakar and Srishty Rode are exempted from any work in the house till the next captaincy task.

21:59 (IST) 23 Sep 2018
Dipika and Srishty win round 2

Second round is Kabaddi. Singles Dipika Kakar and Srishty Rode win round 2 of Sultani Akhada.

21:57 (IST) 23 Sep 2018
Round 1 winner

Saba Khan and Somi Khan get maximum votes from housemates and win Round 1.

21:55 (IST) 23 Sep 2018
It is Saba-Somi Khan vs Dipika-Srishty

Saba Khan and Somi Khan compete against Dipika Kakar and Srishty Rode. The two have verbal spat over who is better than the other.

21:53 (IST) 23 Sep 2018
Salman introduces Sultani Akhada

This season too, there will be Sultani Akhada. The competition will happen between singles and jodis. Whoever wins, they will get special powers.

21:50 (IST) 23 Sep 2018
Dipika should have been in jail, says Karanvir

Karanvir Bohra says Dipika Kakar should have been in the jail. He votes for Shivashish Mishra and Sourabh  Patel in jodi.

21:49 (IST) 23 Sep 2018
Romil, Nirmal and Karanvir learn their lesson

Salman Khan informs Romil Chaudhary, Nirmal Singh and Karanvir Bohra that the contestants are not supposed to take any decisions lightly. He asks Deepak Thakur about the conversation around the contestants who would go to jail.

21:45 (IST) 23 Sep 2018
Salman's advice to housemates

Salman Khan advises housemates to take decisions after putting a lot of thought. Salman apologises to Anup Jalota for putting him in torture room.

21:33 (IST) 23 Sep 2018
Varun leaves Bigg Boss 12

Varun Dhawan leaves the show and Salman Khan enters the house.

21:32 (IST) 23 Sep 2018
Andaz Apna Apna on Bigg Boss 12

Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan recreate Andaz Apna Apna sequence on Bigg Boss 12.

21:28 (IST) 23 Sep 2018
Filmy box

Salman Khan brings filmy box on stage to test the filminess of Varun Dhawan.

21:28 (IST) 23 Sep 2018
Salman is 'sarva gunn sampan'

Varun Dhawan says Salman Khan is 'sarva gunn sampann'. Salman showcases his sewing skills. He remarks that he learnt knitting from his mother.

21:26 (IST) 23 Sep 2018
Salman takes Sui Dhaaga challenge

Varun Dhawan explains that he took three months sewing training. He asks Salman to take the Sui Dhaaga challenge.

21:25 (IST) 23 Sep 2018
Sreesanth gets top ki salaami

Salman Khan asks the singles who was the worst performer in their group. Sreesanth agrees he did not perform well during the task. Soon, Salman sends the top in the house. Sreesanth takes top ki salaami in Bigg Boss garden area.

21:20 (IST) 23 Sep 2018
Anup is very sporting, says Salman

Salman Khan remarks that Anup Jalota is very sporting. Soon, Varun and Salman enter the house through the TV. They pull Shivashish Mishra's leg for wearing lose clothes.

21:17 (IST) 23 Sep 2018
Varun likes Anup-Jasleen

Varun Dhawan talks about the interesting jodi of the house - Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu.

21:16 (IST) 23 Sep 2018
Jodis win task

Somi Khan says only one cushion of Blue team is better in quality. So, orange team, which comprises of jodis, win the task.

21:14 (IST) 23 Sep 2018
Srishty loses her cool

Srishty Rode loses her cool during the task. She lashes out at the other team.

21:14 (IST) 23 Sep 2018
Did Somi cheat?

Dipika Kakar accuses Somi Khan of pulling the cushions. Somi says it’s my call how and which piece I consider better.

21:12 (IST) 23 Sep 2018
Quality check

Somi Khan and Sreesanth start inspecting the pillows. Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan walks out of the house.

21:10 (IST) 23 Sep 2018
Varun gives a task to the housemates

Varun Dhawan enters the Bigg Boss 12 house. He introduces the task to the housemates. The jodis and singles have to sew pillow. Sreesanth is the captain of the blue team while Somi Khan is the captain of the orange team. The two captains will check quality of each other's team.

21:06 (IST) 23 Sep 2018
'Made in India' actor

Varun Dhawan calls Salman Khan a ‘Made in India’ actor. Varun introduces the concept of Sui Dhaaga, saying it promotes Indian handloom.

21:05 (IST) 23 Sep 2018
Stroll on the beach

Varun Dhawan confesses that Salman Khan used to take him on a walk on the beach.

21:03 (IST) 23 Sep 2018
Varun promotes Sui Dhaaga

Varun Dhawan introduces Sui Dhaaga to the audience and invites them to the cinema halls on September 28. Soon, Bigg Boss 12 host Salman Khan welcomes the audience.

21:02 (IST) 23 Sep 2018
Bigg Boss 12 episode begins on a musical note

Varun Dhawan raps with the Bigg Band and welcomes Salman Khan, on the stage, who sings along.

20:45 (IST) 23 Sep 2018
A sneak peek at tonight's Bigg Boss 12 episode

This year, Bigg Boss airs at 9 pm on weekdays as well as on the weekends. The repeat telecast of the show can be watched on Voot app. Also, to save your favourite contestant from eviction, you have to log in to the Voot app.

