Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar October 6 episode live updates: Partners Salman Khan and Govinda come together

Salman Khan is back with another Weekend Ka Vaar. Accompanying him is his Partner co-actor Govinda who has joined him on the sets of the show to promote his upcoming release Fryday. The two will be shaking a leg on their popular dance numbers and Govinda will also play a few games with the contestants.

The twelfth season of television’s most controversial show, Bigg Boss airs on Colors channel. In the list of celebrity contestants, there are names like Dipika Kakar, Karanvir Bohra, Srishty Rode, Nehha Pendse, Sreesanth and Anup Jalota with girlfriend Jasleen Matharu. The commoners have come in pairs and include Somi and Saba Khan, Romil Chaudhary and Surbhi Rana, Sourabh Patel and Shivashish Mishra and Deepak Thakur and Urvashi Vani.

Just like previous seasons, this year too Salman has returned as the host of the show. He will be hosting the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes and will be pulling up the defaulters of the week.