Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar October 6 episode live updates: Partners Salman Khan and Govinda come together

Salman Khan is back with another Weekend Ka Vaar. Accompanying him is his Partner co-actor Govinda who has joined him on the sets of the show to promote his upcoming release Fryday. The two will be shaking a leg on their popular dance numbers and Govinda will also play a few games with the contestants.
The twelfth season of television’s most controversial show, Bigg Boss airs on Colors channel. In the list of celebrity contestants, there are names like Dipika Kakar, Karanvir Bohra, Srishty Rode, Nehha Pendse, Sreesanth and Anup Jalota with girlfriend Jasleen Matharu. The commoners have come in pairs and include Somi and Saba Khan, Romil Chaudhary and Surbhi Rana, Sourabh Patel and Shivashish Mishra and Deepak Thakur and Urvashi Vani.
Just like previous seasons, this year too Salman has returned as the host of the show. He will be hosting the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes and will be pulling up the defaulters of the week.
While singles said the jodis were more in number hence it was difficult for them to survive the task, jodis said that the singles gave up too early. Salman asks Karanvir if their strategy was to make the jodis fight among themselves and Karanvir tells him that sometimes a game can be one by smart decisions and not just by physical strength.
Salman Khan, once again, tells Sreesanth that he has to play the game else he won't be able to survive the game. Salman also tells Karanvir that he cannot explain the same thing every week.
Salman Khan asks Nehha, Karanvir and Sreesanth why are they sitting on a separate bench. As Karanvir try to reason with Salman, Salman explains that Bigg Boss punished them because nominating themselves was a mistake. He says, to avoid conflicts they didn't take names while deciding the name of contestants for jail punishment.
Govinda and Salman make the episode entertaining as they pull each other's leg. Salman asks Govinda, does he exhale or inhale while kissing and Govinda asks Salman who does he love more, Arbaaz or Sohail.
Salman Khan and Govinda's next game has them asking quirky questions from each other. Salman asks Govinda, who is a better actor, Shah Rukh khan or Salman Khan. As Govinda avoids the question, he has to wear a cape.
Govinda asks Salman the name of his current girlfriend. But Salman readily accepts the punisnent.
The musicians will play a song and Salman and Govinda have to guess the name of the song. The two actors get the first song right but fail to guess the other songs.
In another task, the contestants have to play a salesman and sell their fellow contestants as a product. Surbhi sells Sreesanth as a pressure cooker and Dipika sells Surbhi as 'Surbhi Bomb'. Deepak sells Jasleen as 'Choori' and Anup Jalota as 'Kaddu'.
Govinda asks the housemates, "Who is the topibaaz in the house?" Everyone unanimously takes Romil's name. Karanvir gives him the hat of 'Topibaaz'. He also gets the 'Top Ki Salaami'.
Govinda teaches Shivashish and Sreesanth a few dialogues. All the contestants have fun as Sreesanth fumbles while uttering the famous Govinda dialogue.
Govinda speaks about his upcoming release Fryday. Salman wishes him good luck and appreciates Govinda's talent of speaking a dialogue at a certain pace. Both the actors are having fun as they say dialogues from different movies.
Salman Khan shows the audience the task which was performed inside the house this morning. The contestants had to apply 'keechad' or 'chandan' according to their preferences on the cutouts of Surbhi Rana and Romil Chaudhary. Dipika, Sreesanth and Srishty put keechad on Surbhi's cutout and Urvashi and Shivashish poured 'chandan' on her cutout.
Salman Khan and Govinda groove on the song of their movie Partner as they enter the stage of Bigg Boss 12.
Salman Khan and Govinda wake up inside the Bigg Boss house. They arrange for breakfast for each other and then play the nomination game. The first one to be nominated by them is Shah Rukh Khan. As they were discussing nomination, Bigg Boss asks both of them to leave the house.