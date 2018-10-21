Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar October 21 episode LIVE UPDATES

Watch Bigg Boss 12 at 9 pm on Colors. Watch Bigg Boss 12 at 9 pm on Colors.

Salman Khan is back with another Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Today’s episode will see Bhuvneshwari Kumari, Shoaib Ibrahim and Manish Naggdev defending Sreesanth, Dipika Kakar and Srishty Rode, respectively, as popular news anchor Dibang levels several accusations against the contestants. We will also witness Romil Chaudhary facing off against Sreesanth in the Sultani Akhada. Last but not the least, Salman Khan will share fond memories of his late pet “My love”.

The twelfth season of television’s most controversial show Bigg Boss airs on Colors. The contestants left in the house are Dipika Kakar, Karanvir Bohra, Srishty Rode, Sreesanth, Anup Jalota, Jasleen Matharu, Somi Khan, Saba Khan, Romil Chaudhary, Surbhi Rana, Sourabh Patel, Shivashish Mishra, Deepak Thakur and Urvashi Vani.

After Karanvir and Srishty were declared safe from elimination on Saturday’s episode, the sword of eviction hangs on Jasleen, Saba, Sourabh and Urvashi.