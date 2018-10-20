Follow Us:
Saturday, October 20, 2018
Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale
Live now

Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar October 20 episode live updates: Housemates target Jasleen Matharu

Salman Khan pulls up the former cricketer and Bigg Boss 12 contestant Sreesanth for spreading rumours about Surbhi Rana and also for quitting the luxury budget task of the week once again.

Written by Arushi Jain | New Delhi | Updated: October 20, 2018 10:02:14 pm
bigg boss weekend ka vaar Watch Bigg Boss 12 at 9 pm only on Colors.

In Saturday’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode with Salman Khan, the actor will be joined by Dipika Kakar’s husband Shoaib Ibrahim and Sreesanth’s wife Bhuvneshwari Kumari. Shoaib and Bhuvneshwari will try to justify their partners’ actions. The two will also share some pearls of wisdom with Dipika and Sreesanth.

The twelfth season of television’s most controversial show Bigg Boss airs on Colors. The contestants left in the house are Dipika Kakar, Karanvir Bohra, Srishty Rode, Sreesanth, Anup Jalota, Jasleen Matharu, Somi Khan, Saba Khan, Romil Chaudhary, Surbhi Rana, Sourabh Patel, Shivashish Mishra, Deepak Thakur and Urvashi Vani.

The housemates nominated for eviction this week are Karanvir, Srishty, Jasleen, Saba, Sourabh and Urvashi.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 12.

22:02 (IST) 20 Oct 2018
Salman Khan takes a leave

With a promise to announce the name of the evicted contestant tomorrow, Salman takes a leave from the audience. In Sunday's Weekend Ka Vaar, Dipika's husband and Sreesanth's wife will be seen indulging in a war of words.

21:51 (IST) 20 Oct 2018
Sreesanth speaks against Dipika Kakar

Once again, Sreesanth is angry with Dipika Kakar as she made peace with Surbhi Rana. 

21:49 (IST) 20 Oct 2018
The Gunhegaar of the week is..

Salman Khan asks the housemates to name the defaulter of the week without giving any reasons. With the maximum number of votes, Surbhi Rana gets the punishment of torture room. But being a vegetarian she could not take the punishment and Romil takes it in place of her.

21:38 (IST) 20 Oct 2018
Srishty Rode is safe

Salman Khan announces Srushty Rode will not walk out of the house this week. 

21:37 (IST) 20 Oct 2018
The Fizzy call

The Appy Fizz caller asks Jasleen why she has formed a group with people who have the minimum onscreen presence. Jasleen says she has no such strategy of forming a group in the house and is playing her individual game.

21:34 (IST) 20 Oct 2018
Karanvir Bohra is safe from eviction

Salman Khan now asks Karanvir Bohra about his good deeds because of which he got nominated yet again. But he also reveals that he is safe from eviction.

21:31 (IST) 20 Oct 2018
Anup Jalota speaks up against Surbhi and Romil

Bhajan maestro Anup Jalota says that he feels Surbhi's bed should be kept away from his bed and Surbhi, in turn, told him though she respects him still she doesn't wish her bed to be near her bed as she will get as diplomatic as him. Soon, all the housemates get into a war of words and Salman makes an exit.

21:28 (IST) 20 Oct 2018
Salman Khan pulls up Sreesanth and Jasleen Matharu

Salman asks Sreesanth if his plan of putting Surbhi in jail was successful or not. Surbhi gives a clarification that she didn't smoke inside the bathroom and Salman shows the video clip on the basis of which Anup Jalota and Sreesanth accused Surbhi.

21:24 (IST) 20 Oct 2018
Surbhi Rana vs Sreesanth

Salman asks the contestants why they behave differently when Sreesanth gets angry and when Surbhi loses her temper. Jasleen clarifies she is afraid of Surbhi as she even abuses the person who tries to calm her down but Sreesanth listens to the person.

21:21 (IST) 20 Oct 2018
Salman's advice to Sreesanth

Salman tries to tell Sreesanth he cannot give up the task so easily as people are looking up at him as a cricketer and he should keep up with his sportsmanship. Surbhi says him quitting the task is only his strategy and nothing else. 

21:17 (IST) 20 Oct 2018
Salman Khan pulls up Sreesanth

Salman asks Sreesanth why he didn't perform in the weekly task. Sreesanth clarifies he had twelve surgeries of his toe and that is why he had to stop the task. Later, on being asked from Surbhi why she thinks Sreesanth left the task, she said it is only because the former cricketer didn't want to accept that he has pain in his legs. She also tells Salman that Sreesanth spoils the atmosphere of the house. 

21:13 (IST) 20 Oct 2018
Salman Khan congratulates Shivashish for captaincy

Salman Khan congratulated Shivashish for being the captain of the house. He also made it clear to Deepak that Saba did try to help him in the captaincy task but he didn't pay attention to what she was saying.

21:09 (IST) 20 Oct 2018
Salman Khan enters the house

Starting the conversation on a lighter note, Salman asks Romil Chaudhary about his secret which was revealed in Friday's episode. Romil fell in love at first sight and later realised he fell in love with a man.

21:06 (IST) 20 Oct 2018
Allegations against Surbhi Rana are false

Salman Khan reveals Surbhi Rana didn't smoke inside the house and the allegations put on her are false. 

21:04 (IST) 20 Oct 2018
Havoc inside the jail

Taking the audience inside the house where Sreesanth, Dipika and Surbhi are in jail. Surbhi and Sreesanth are at loggerhead and both refuse to stay away from commenting on each other. Dipika tries to calm down Sreesanth.

21:01 (IST) 20 Oct 2018
A recap of the week

Salman Khan is back with another Weekend Ka Vaar. He mentions the break up of the jodis in the house and gives a recap of the week. 

20:47 (IST) 20 Oct 2018
Sneak peek into tonight's episode

This year, Bigg Boss airs at 9 pm on weekdays as well as on the weekends. The repeat telecast of the show can be watched on Voot app. Also, to save your favourite contestant from eviction, you have to log in to the Voot app.

