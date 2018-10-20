Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar October 20 episode live updates: Housemates target Jasleen Matharu

Watch Bigg Boss 12 at 9 pm only on Colors. Watch Bigg Boss 12 at 9 pm only on Colors.

In Saturday’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode with Salman Khan, the actor will be joined by Dipika Kakar’s husband Shoaib Ibrahim and Sreesanth’s wife Bhuvneshwari Kumari. Shoaib and Bhuvneshwari will try to justify their partners’ actions. The two will also share some pearls of wisdom with Dipika and Sreesanth.

The twelfth season of television’s most controversial show Bigg Boss airs on Colors. The contestants left in the house are Dipika Kakar, Karanvir Bohra, Srishty Rode, Sreesanth, Anup Jalota, Jasleen Matharu, Somi Khan, Saba Khan, Romil Chaudhary, Surbhi Rana, Sourabh Patel, Shivashish Mishra, Deepak Thakur and Urvashi Vani.

The housemates nominated for eviction this week are Karanvir, Srishty, Jasleen, Saba, Sourabh and Urvashi.