Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar October 14 episode LIVE UPDATES

Salman Khan is back on television screens with Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar. In today’s episode, the superstar will be accompanied by Dance Deewane contestants Aalok Shaw, Advik Mongia, Kishen Bilagali, Sonali Nirantar, Dinanath Singh, Vedprakash Allah and Divyansh Dwivedi for the Navratri celebrations.
The twelfth season of television’s most controversial show Bigg Boss airs on Colors. In the list of celebrity contestants, there are names like Dipika Kakar, Karanvir Bohra, Srishty Rode, Nehha Pendse, Sreesanth, Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu. The commoners have come in pairs and include Somi and Saba Khan, Romil Chaudhary and Surbhi Rana, Sourabh Patel and Shivashish Mishra and Deepak Thakur and Urvashi Vani.
Sourabh Patel is voted the weakest contestant of Bigg Boss 12 house.
Kajol asks the housemates, 'Who is the weakest contestant of the house?'.
Helicopter Eela actor Kajol asks 'Who is the helicopter of the house?'. All the contestants take the name of Dipika Kakar.
Deepak Thakur and Urvashi Vani performed on Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge's famous dialogue "Ja simran ja".
Yesterday, Kajol entered the Bigg Boss 12 house. Jasleen Matharu and Shivashish Mishra performed on "Jaati Hoon Main".
Dance Deewane contestants is all set to meet the Bigg Boss 12 housemates.
Dance Deewane contestants Aalok Shaw and Advik Mongia perform on LoveYatri song. Salman joins them on Bigg Boss 12 stage.
Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar starts with Salman Khan calling Dance Deewane winner Aalok Shaw on the show for Navratri special episode.