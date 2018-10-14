Follow Us:
Sunday, October 14, 2018
Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale
Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar October 14 episode LIVE UPDATES

Even as the sword of eviction hangs on Karanvir Bohra and Nehha Pendse, Bigg Boss decides to lighten up the mood of the contestants by surprising them with Navratri celebrations.

Written by Kriti Sonali | New Delhi | Updated: October 14, 2018 9:15:18 pm
bigg boss 12 Watch Bigg Boss 12 at 9 pm only on Colors.

Salman Khan is back on television screens with Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar. In today’s episode, the superstar will be accompanied by Dance Deewane contestants Aalok Shaw, Advik Mongia, Kishen Bilagali, Sonali Nirantar, Dinanath Singh, Vedprakash Allah and Divyansh Dwivedi for the Navratri celebrations.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 12: Nehha Pendse to be evicted, says poll

The twelfth season of television’s most controversial show Bigg Boss airs on Colors. In the list of celebrity contestants, there are names like Dipika Kakar, Karanvir Bohra, Srishty Rode, Nehha Pendse, Sreesanth, Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu. The commoners have come in pairs and include Somi and Saba Khan, Romil Chaudhary and Surbhi Rana, Sourabh Patel and Shivashish Mishra and Deepak Thakur and Urvashi Vani.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 12.

21:15 (IST) 14 Oct 2018
Sourabh Patel is weak

Sourabh Patel is voted the weakest contestant of Bigg Boss 12 house.

21:13 (IST) 14 Oct 2018
Who is the weakest contestant of the house?

Kajol asks the housemates, 'Who is the weakest contestant of the house?'.

21:11 (IST) 14 Oct 2018
Dipika is 'Helicopter of the house'

Helicopter Eela actor Kajol asks 'Who is the helicopter of the house?'. All the contestants take the name of Dipika Kakar.

21:09 (IST) 14 Oct 2018
Deepak and Urvashi recreate DDLJ moment

Deepak Thakur and Urvashi Vani performed on Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge's famous dialogue "Ja simran ja".

21:08 (IST) 14 Oct 2018
When Kajol entered Bigg Boss house

Yesterday, Kajol entered the Bigg Boss 12 house. Jasleen Matharu and Shivashish Mishra performed on "Jaati Hoon Main".

21:05 (IST) 14 Oct 2018
Dance Deewane contestants to enter Bigg Boss 12 house

Dance Deewane contestants is all set to meet the Bigg Boss 12 housemates.

21:03 (IST) 14 Oct 2018
Aalok and Advik perform

Dance Deewane contestants Aalok Shaw and Advik Mongia perform on LoveYatri song. Salman joins them on Bigg Boss 12 stage.

21:01 (IST) 14 Oct 2018
Bigg Boss 12 begins

Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar starts with Salman Khan calling Dance Deewane winner Aalok Shaw on the show for Navratri special episode.

20:47 (IST) 14 Oct 2018
A sneak peek at tonight's episode

This year, Bigg Boss airs at 9 pm on weekdays as well as on the weekends. The repeat telecast of the show can be watched on Voot app. Also, to save your favourite contestant from eviction, you have to log in to the Voot app.

