Bigg Boss 12 November 25 episode highlights: Srishty Rode is out of Salman Khan’s show

Surbhi Jyoti, Pearl Puri, Anita Hassanandani, Kamya Punjabi, Harshad Chopda and Shivin Narang on Sunday interacted with Bigg Boss 12 host Salman Khan and entered the Bigg Boss house for some fun and games with the contestants.

The episode also saw Rising Star 2 winner Hemant Brijwasi entertaining the contestants.

While Rohit Suchanti, Jasleen Matharu, Megha Dhade, Deepak Thakur and Srishty Rode were nominated this week, Srishty was evicted in the tenth week of Colors’ reality show Bigg Boss 12.