Bigg Boss 12 November 25 episode highlights: Srishty Rode is out of Salman Khan’s show

Surbhi Jyoti, Pearl Puri, Anita Hassanandani, Kamya Punjabi, Harshad Chopda and Shivin Narang on Sunday interacted with Bigg Boss 12 host Salman Khan and entered the Bigg Boss house for some fun and games with the contestants.
The episode also saw Rising Star 2 winner Hemant Brijwasi entertaining the contestants.
While Rohit Suchanti, Jasleen Matharu, Megha Dhade, Deepak Thakur and Srishty Rode were nominated this week, Srishty was evicted in the tenth week of Colors’ reality show Bigg Boss 12.
10th week of Bigg Boss 12 comes to an end.
War of words
A war of words takes place between Surbhi Rana and Romil Chaudhary.
Srishty Rode is evicted
Srishty Rode is evicted from Bigg Boss 12 house.
It is time for eviction
Surbhi Jyoti, Pearl Puri, Anita Hassanandani, Kamya Punjabi, Harshad Chopda and Shivin Narang leave the Bigg Boss 12 stage. It is time for eviction.
Surbhi and Anita eye Salman
Salman Khan is back on stage. Naagin 3 stars Surbhi Jyoti and Anita Hassanandani fight to win Salman's heart.
Romil wins
Romil Chaudhary wins the Sultani Akhada fight.
Romil wins verbal round
Romil Chaudhary wins the verbal round against Surbhi Rana.
Sultani Akhada
Surbhi Rana and Romil Chaudhary are all set to face off in the Sultani Akhada. Surbhi nominates Karanvir Bohra to fight on her behalf.
Phoolon Ka Taron Ka
Dipika Kakar dedicates Phoolon Ka Taron Ka to Sreesanth.
Tu Lagawelu Jab Lipastic
Deepak Thakur dedicates Tu Lagawelu Jab Lipastic to Somi Khan.
Contestants dedicate songs
After all the fun, Surbhi Jyoti, Pearl Puri, Anita Hassanandani, Kamya Punjabi, Harshad Chopda and Shivin Narang leave the house. Rising Star 2 winner Hemant Brijwasi is on stage with Salman Khan. The contestants are asked to dedicate a song for another contestant.
Sreesanth wins Bigg Boss pageant
The guests asks Bigg Boss 12's male contestants some questions. Sreesanth wins the Bigg Boss pageant.
Romil delivers
Romil Chaudhary wins hearts with his 'Romil Chaudhary Ki Chatpati Baatein Part 2'.
Sreesanth has the moves
Sreesanth impresses everyone with his dance performance.
Karanvir and Rohit show off their bods
Karanvir Bohra and Rohit Suchanti flaunt their body by performing on "Desi boys" song while Dipika Kakar sings "Teri Deewani".
Bigg Boss pageant
Surbhi Jyoti, Pearl Puri, Anita Hassanandani, Kamya Punjabi, Harshad Chopda and Shivin Narang meet the Bigg Boss 12 housemates. 'Bigg Boss pageant' is being hosted in the house with the contestants.
Salman interacts with Colors actors
Bigg Boss 12 host Salman Khan interacts with Surbhi Jyoti, Pearl Puri, Anita Hassanandani, Kamya Punjabi, Harshad Chopda and Shivin Narang.
Anita plays Somi
While Shivin Narang pretends to be Deepak Thakur, Somi Khan is played by Anita Hassanandani.
TV biggies in the house!
A few stars from Colors TV shows like Surbhi Jyoti, Pearl Puri, Anita Hassanandani, Kamya Punjabi, Harshad Chopda and Shivin Narang are inside the Bigg Boss 12 house. They are seen imitating the Bigg Boss 12 contestants.
Weekend Ka Vaar Sunday episode begins
Bigg Boss 12's Weekend Ka Vaar starts with a power-packed performance by Rising Star 2 winner Hemant Brijwasi.
A sneak peek at tonight's episode