Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar November 10 highlights: Salman Khan pulls up Deepak for calling Jasleen a gold-digger

In Friday’s episode of Bigg Boss 12, Karanvir Bohra became the captain after he won a task. Dipika Kakar was the ‘sanchalak’ but her ‘sanchalan’ neither went down well with the other contestants of Bigg Boss 12 nor did it impress Salman Khan. The host of the show was visibly upset with her and told her that her ‘sanchalan’ was even worse than Shivashish. Also, during the week Deepak Thakur called Jasleen Matharu a gold-digger and his this personal comment left Salman agitated. He warned the singer to not poke his nose in the personal matters of the housemates.
Also, Preity Zinta was the special guest in Saturday’s Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan. She came to promote her upcoming film Bhaiyaji Superstar.
The twelfth season of television’s most controversial show Bigg Boss airs on Colors. The contestants left in the house are Dipika Kakar, Karanvir Bohra, Srishty Rode, Sreesanth, Jasleen Matharu, Somi Khan, Romil Chaudhary, Surbhi Rana, Shivashish Mishra, Deepak Thakur, Rohit Suchanti and Megha.
The ones who have the sword of eviction hanging around their neck are Surbhi Rana, Deepak Thakur, Somi Khan and Romil Chaudhary.
Prize money on stake
Salman Khan informs the audience that tomorrow the prize money of the show will be on the stake and one of the contestants will get the immunity.
Preity Zinta enters the Bigg Boss house
Bollywood actor Preity Zinta enters the Bigg Boss house and makes the contestants perform a task. In two teams, the contestants perform a romantic scene and entertain the audience and the actor.
The contestant to get eliminated is..
Salman Khan after making the atmosphere a bit tense in the house informs the contestants that he will reveal the name of the evicted contestant tomorrow.
Salman and Preity have fun
Salman and Preity dance on some Bollywood songs like "Bhumro Bhumro" and "Dhik Tana Dhik Tana". Both the actors also dance on the song picturised on them.
Preity Zinta is here
Salman Khan welcomes Preity Zinta who has come to promote her upcoming film Bhiayaji Superhit also starring Sunny Deol. He plays a game with her where he will show her the hook step of a song and she will have to guess the song.
Gunehgaar of the week is Dipika Kakar
The contestants chose Dipika as the 'gunehgaar of the week'. She is sent to the torture room.
Karanvir and Romil discuss captaincy
Karanvir and Romil discuss the captaincy task. Romil says he didn't want to play dirty that is why he didn't argue with Dipika Kakar during the task.
It's time for Appy Fizz caller of the week
The caller of the week points out how Rohit Suchanti has been invisible in the show and is only visible when with Srishty Rode.
Dipika Kakar's 'sanchalan' questioned
Salman pokes fun at Dipika for being biased towards Karanvir during the captaincy task. He asks the housemates who all think that Dipika was the worst 'sanchalak'.
Sreesanth is the new 'mastermind' of Bigg Boss 12
Salman asks Sreesanth why he nominated Deepak. The former cricketer justified saying that he found him a tough competition. Romil prompts him by saying that his reasons are only excuses and he nominated Deepak only because he wanted to break the unity of Happy Club. On this Salman tells Romil his title of 'mastermind' has now gone to Sreesanth.
Surbhi and Deepak apologise
Surbhi Rana clarifies that what they did was because they were upset with the nomination for elimination. Then she and Deepak apologise to Jasleen in front of Salman.
Salman Khan pulls up Deepak for personal comments on Jasleen
Salman tells Megha she is almost invisible in the house. He then tells Romil that him choosing Srishty for the nomination was a wrong decision. Romil clarifies that Srishty is least involved in the game and hence he thinks is least deserving to be in the house. Dabangg Khan also pulls up Deepak for commenting on Jasleen's personal life. He says, Deepak did Jasleen's character assassination by commenting on her relationship with Anup Jalota. He also pointed that Surbhi was also wrong in supporting him.
Salman Khan begins the show on a lighter note
Salman Khan enters the house to interact with the contestants. After wishing Diwali to the contestants, Salman begins the episode on a lighter note by pulling Karanvir's leg for his weird choice of clothes. Then he moves over to Deepak and makes fun of him for giving Romil the idea of telling Somi that the idea of sacrificing for her was his idea and not Romil's.
The nomination task
All the four nominated contestants, Romil, Surbhi, Deepak and Somi were given a chance to give the names of contestants they would want to get nominated. The names they took had to take the ice cold water, cow dung, wheat flour and rotten tomatoes on them. Deepak took Jasleen's name, Somi chose Shivashish, Romil took Shrishty's name and Surbhi took Rohit's name.
Salman Khan gives a recap of the week
Salman Khan is back with Weekend Ka Vaar. He gives a recap of what happened during the week. He pointed out the inhuman behaviour of 'Happy Club' after getting nominated and also mentioned Romil's emotional side.
