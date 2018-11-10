Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar November 10 highlights: Salman Khan pulls up Deepak for calling Jasleen a gold-digger

In Friday’s episode of Bigg Boss 12, Karanvir Bohra became the captain after he won a task. Dipika Kakar was the ‘sanchalak’ but her ‘sanchalan’ neither went down well with the other contestants of Bigg Boss 12 nor did it impress Salman Khan. The host of the show was visibly upset with her and told her that her ‘sanchalan’ was even worse than Shivashish. Also, during the week Deepak Thakur called Jasleen Matharu a gold-digger and his this personal comment left Salman agitated. He warned the singer to not poke his nose in the personal matters of the housemates.

Also, Preity Zinta was the special guest in Saturday’s Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan. She came to promote her upcoming film Bhaiyaji Superstar.

The twelfth season of television’s most controversial show Bigg Boss airs on Colors. The contestants left in the house are Dipika Kakar, Karanvir Bohra, Srishty Rode, Sreesanth, Jasleen Matharu, Somi Khan, Romil Chaudhary, Surbhi Rana, Shivashish Mishra, Deepak Thakur, Rohit Suchanti and Megha.

The ones who have the sword of eviction hanging around their neck are Surbhi Rana, Deepak Thakur, Somi Khan and Romil Chaudhary.