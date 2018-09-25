Bigg Boss 12: Will Karanvir Bohra leave the house this week? Cast your votes here

Bigg Boss 12: Dipika Kakar, Karanvir Bohra, Romil-Nirmal and Kriti-Roshmi have been nominated this week. Bigg Boss 12: Dipika Kakar, Karanvir Bohra, Romil-Nirmal and Kriti-Roshmi have been nominated this week.

The nominated contestants escaped eviction in the first week of television’s most controversial reality show Bigg Boss 12. Salman Khan on Sunday announced that there would be no eviction in the first week. But, with the onset of the second week, Bigg Boss has made it clear he means business. He took away the immunity from the captains Kriti Verma and Roshmi Banik for flouting the rules of the house and letting others do that too in their presence. Also, this week, the jodis and singletons had the chance of nominating the ones they wish to nominate instead of taking a unanimous group decision.

Since Karanvir Bohra and Romil Chaudhary-Nirmal Singh were nominated by Bigg Boss himself, the housemates had to choose from the remaining contestants who they no longer wish to see in the house. Also, using their special power, captains Kriti and Roshmi saved Deepak Thakur and Urvashi Vani from nominations. The ones who got nominated for eviction this week include Karanvir Bohra, Dipika Kakar, Romil and Nirmal and Kriti and Roshmi.

Who do you think will walk out of the house this week? Cast your votes here.

Who do you think will get evicted from #BiggBoss12 this week?@ColorsTV @BiggBoss — IE entertainment (@ieEntertainment) September 25, 2018

Though Dipika has been nominated for the second time in a row, her chances of getting evicted are minimal. The same goes for Karanvir Bohra who has a huge fan following. Kriti and Roshmi might have to pay the price for losing immunity from nominations. Meanwhile, Romil Chaudhary and Nirmal Singh have to pull up their socks if they wish to stay longer in the house of Bigg Boss.

