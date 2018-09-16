Bigg Boss 12: When and where to watch Colors’ Bigg Boss Season 12

Bigg Boss Season 12 episodes: You have multiple options to watch BB12. Bigg Boss Season 12 episodes: You have multiple options to watch BB12.

Bigg Boss 12 is almost here. Salman Khan returns as the host of the show once again. While the show generates a lot of excitement every season, fans are pumped up about this year’s Bigg Boss especially because of the new concepts.

For the first time in the history of Bigg Boss, aam janta (general public) will have the power to vote for those contestants who they want to see in the house. There is also a new concept being introduced called ‘Vichitra’ jodis, in which the contestants will enter the house in jodis, or pairs.

The show was launched with considerable pomp in Goa, a change from Lonavala from where it kicks off usually. If you are wondering about the options you have to watch the show, we are here to help you.

On the Colors TV channel, you can watch the show live at 9 pm. Previously, the show used to be broadcast on the weekdays at 10:30 pm and only special weekend episodes (Weekend Ka Vaar) would air at 9 pm. Due to this change, Colors had to change the timings of their other shows like Roop: Mard Ka Naya Swaroop, Bepannaah and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka.

If you do not own a TV or you are travelling, you can watch the Colors TV channel on apps like Jio TV. If you do not have that option either, you can still watch the show’s repeat telecast next morning on Voot, Viacom 18’s (owners of Colors and associated networks) OTT service.

Bigg Boss 12 premieres on September 16.

