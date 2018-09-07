Bigg Boss 12: Watch the Salman Khan show at a new time this season

Salman Khan will be hosting the 12th season of Bigg Boss. Salman Khan will be hosting the 12th season of Bigg Boss.

The ‘vichitra’ season of television’s most controversial show Bigg Boss is just a week away and the makers recently made a big announcement about it. This year the show will be aired at 9 pm on weekdays instead of the earlier slot of 10.30 pm. Earlier, only the weekend episodes with Salman Khan aired at 9 pm.

Raj Nayak, the CEO of the channel Colors, took to his Twitter handle to make the announcement. He wrote, “#BreakingNews This season of the biggest Reality show on Indian Television #BiggBoss12 to be telecast at 9 PM on all days @ColorsTV! @iamappyfizz @oppomobileindia @PanasonicIndia.”

Apart from the changed timings, there are a few other changes in the theme of the show. This year, the contestants will be participating in pairs. Not just spouses but parents, siblings, co-workers and even friends would be seen as contestants and once again it would be a mix of celebrities and commoners in the show.

Unlike the previous years, the makers have shifted the launch of the show from October to September. Salman launched the show in Goa a couple of days ago and promised a rollercoaster ride for the audience for the next 100 days. At the launch, Salman who believes Bigg Boss is the biggest property on television, said, “I watch the Bigg Boss episodes twice, so I tend to build a relationship with everyone.”

As per the buzz, estranged sisters Shafaq and Falak Naaz, couples Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiya, Siddharth Sagar and Subuhi Joshi, Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar and mother-son duo Vibha and Puru Chibber have been approached for Bigg Boss 12.

