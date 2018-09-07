Follow Us:
Friday, September 07, 2018
Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category Sponsored

Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category

Bigg Boss 12: Watch the Salman Khan show at a new time this season

Bigg Boss 12: The 'vichitra' season of television's most controversial show Bigg Boss is just a week away and the makers recently made a big announcement about it. This year the show will be aired at 9 pm on weekdays instead of the earlier slot of 10.30 pm.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 7, 2018 10:30:11 am
bigg boss show time Salman Khan will be hosting the 12th season of Bigg Boss.
Related News

The ‘vichitra’ season of television’s most controversial show Bigg Boss is just a week away and the makers recently made a big announcement about it. This year the show will be aired at 9 pm on weekdays instead of the earlier slot of 10.30 pm. Earlier, only the weekend episodes with Salman Khan aired at 9 pm.

Raj Nayak, the CEO of the channel Colors, took to his Twitter handle to make the announcement. He wrote, “#BreakingNews This season of the biggest Reality show on Indian Television #BiggBoss12 to be telecast at 9 PM on all days @ColorsTV! @iamappyfizz @oppomobileindia @PanasonicIndia.”

Apart from the changed timings, there are a few other changes in the theme of the show. This year, the contestants will be participating in pairs. Not just spouses but parents, siblings, co-workers and even friends would be seen as contestants and once again it would be a mix of celebrities and commoners in the show.

Unlike the previous years, the makers have shifted the launch of the show from October to September. Salman launched the show in Goa a couple of days ago and promised a rollercoaster ride for the audience for the next 100 days. At the launch, Salman who believes Bigg Boss is the biggest property on television, said, “I watch the Bigg Boss episodes twice, so I tend to build a relationship with everyone.”

Also read | Bigg Boss 12 launch in Goa highlights: Salman Khan kicks off ‘vichitra’ season

As per the buzz, estranged sisters Shafaq and Falak Naaz, couples Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiya, Siddharth Sagar and Subuhi Joshi, Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar and mother-son duo Vibha and Puru Chibber have been approached for Bigg Boss 12.

Must Watch

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Sec 377 profiles: Diversity is in nature. Why can’t we accept it in humans?
Watch Now
Sec 377 profiles: Diversity is in nature. Why can’t we accept it in humans?
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement