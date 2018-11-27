Bigg Boss 12 contestant Surbhi Rana speaks her mind and is not at all diplomatic: Rannvijay Singha

Former Roadies contestant Surbhi Rana created ripples in Monday’s episode of Bigg Boss 12. Being the captain of the house, she nominated Romil Chaudhary, Deepak Thakur, Jasleen Matharu and Dipika Kakar for eviction this week. Surbhi also spilled the beans on Romil’s game plan in the show which created differences between Somi and Romil who have been good friends until now.

Well, this is not the first time that Surbhi has grabbed attention in the show. She has been a game changer in many instances and her loud-mouthed personality has also put her in trouble often. Not only in Bigg Boss but Surbhi also had a similar personality during her stint in the popular reality show Roadies. So, we asked the host of the show Rannvijay Singha if Surbhi was a troublemaker then also.

“I was hosting Roadies when Surbhi Rana was there on the show. She was in Neha Dhupia’s gang. What I understood about her is that she is a very headstrong person. She is the one who speaks her mind and never hides her true feelings or opinions about people. She is not at all diplomatic. She will say exactly what is in her mind and that is why she is different from other people. And because she was different from other people, she was selected,” said Rannvijay.

Asked about her performance in Bigg Boss, the VJ-turned-actor added, “I don’t watch TV too much, so I don’t know how is she performing on Bigg Boss. What I know is that a lot of people are talking about her. She has become quite popular on social media.”

Those who come to Bigg Boss house after participating in Roadies or Splitsvilla have an upper hand in the show. Nodding in agreement, Rannvijay said, “They have been a part of shows like that before. They handle that mental pressure and physically they become tougher in Splitsvilla or Roadies. This makes them a little better prepared in comparison to other contestants.”

Commenting on the voting trends for a Roadies/Splitsvilla contestant during their stay in the Bigg Boss house, Rannvijay said, “Roadies is on a niche channel and Bigg Boss is on a GEC. Despite being on a niche channel like MTV, the impact these contestants leave on the youth in India is huge. But in Roadies, there is no public voting to know how popular a contestant is. So, when the voting comes in, the youth shows support. There have never been as many votes cast as they have been cast for a Roadies contestant, be it Ashutosh, Prince Narula or Bani J. They have a cult following. This is where you realise how big the audience is for Roadies and Splitsvilla.”

Prince Narula, the winner of Bigg Boss 9 was once quoted saying Rannvijay didn’t want him to go to the reality TV show but Vikas Gupta forced him to. Clarifying Prince’s quote, Rannvijay said, “At that time, Prince had to choose between Bigg Boss and a full-time acting job. I am of the thought that if you are an actor, getting a job which gives you a longer experience of the art you want to pursue is better. People go to Bigg Boss so that they become famous and get work. But with Prince, he was already getting work after Roadies and Splitsvilla. I wanted him to understand that work cannot be only reality shows. But Vikas told him to go for Bigg Boss and then he will plan a show with him because at that time Vikas was with &TV. But I am not against anyone doing any show. It’s up to the person whatever shows they want to do.”

Also, Rannvijay will be the chief guest for IPC (Indian Poker Championship) Awards where he will be felicitating the winners. Talking about the sport, the actor said, “Poker helps you to find out about a person’s personality if a person is ready to take risks. You get to understand your crew and your friends well. That’s why I like it. It teaches you many things like patience and discipline. It teaches you how to read your opponents, how to control yourself. You have to be calculative while playing poker and you need to be very careful about how you play your cards.”