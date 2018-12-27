Surbhi Rana gets evicted from Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 12

Surbhi Rana was on Thursday evicted from Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 12. With all six contestants nominated in the finale week, Surbhi received the least number of votes. Post her exit, Bigg Boss 12 has found its top five in Deepak Thakur, Sreesanth, Dipika Kakar, Karanvir Bohra and Romil Chaudhary.

Advertising

The elimination was quite an expected one as fans have been trolling Surbhi for her aggressive and fake personality. In the poll run by indianexpress.com, Surbhi led the pack with the maximum number of votes (50.78%) followed by Romil (13.71%), Karanvir (11.68%), Dipika (11.23%), Deepak (6.42%) and Sreesanth (6.17%).

Surbhi Rana and Kriti Verma entered Bigg Boss 12 as outhouse contestants. On the premiere night, Kriti was given a chance to enter the house while Surbhi got eliminated. But fate surprised the dentist from Himachal Pradesh, when she was given a chance to enter the show as a wildcard along with Romil Chaudhary.

The 26-year-old formed a close friendship with Romil and together they even formed the Happy Club. But with competition taking over emotions, the group soon got dissolved. Romil and Surbhi also turned foes in the game. Things took a further ugly turn when Surbhi blamed Romil of staring at her, making her uncomfortable.

Advertising

While Surbhi was lauded for being straightforward and opinionated, her aggressive attitude and foul-mouthed behaviour irked not just the housemates but even the audience. Surbhi had major fights with Sreesanth and Dipika. In a fit of rage, she even crossed her line a number of times but apologised soon after. This made the housemates believe she was fake and only tried projecting a good image on national television.

Time and again, Surbhi was reprimanded by host Salman Khan for her abusive nature. Interestingly, while she would be at her loudest best in the house, the weekend episodes saw a mellowed Surbhi, agreeing to everything her Salman ‘bhaiya’ had to say. Also, during the Family Week, most family members of the housemates pulled up Surbhi over her behaviour, leading to her breaking down.

With Surbhi Rana out of the race, it would be interesting to see who takes home the Bigg Boss 12 trophy on Sunday.