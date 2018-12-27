Bigg Boss 12: Surbhi Rana should leave the house, says poll

Indianexpress.com recently conducted a poll to ask readers who they want to see eliminated from Bigg Boss 12 this week. With 50.78% votes, it seems former Roadies contestant Surbhi Rana will leave the house in the mid-week eviction.

Advertising

In the poll, Surbhi led the pack with the maximum number of votes (50.78%) followed by Romil Chaudhary (13.71%), Karanvir Bohra (11.68%), Dipika Kakar (11.23%), Deepak Thakur (6.42%) and Sreesanth (6.17%). Now, if the loud-mouthed Surbhi will leave the house or not, remains to be seen.

Surbhi Rana entered the Bigg Boss 12 house as a wild card entry. She was paired with commoner Romil who re-entered the house after getting evicted once. From the very first day, the former Roadies contestant created havoc inside the house and made the show tougher for other contestants. Her shouting and unnecessary drama didn’t go down well with the viewers and she was rebuked for her actions on social media.

Even in the task where the family members of the contestants visited them in the house, it was Surbhi who got an earful from most of them. Sreesanth’s wife didn’t leave the opportunity to give it back to the former Roadies contestant in her own words. Dipika’s husband Shoaib Ibrahim also asked her to be careful of what she says about Dipika and Sreesanth’s relationship.

But soon the audience got to witness a different side of Surbhi Rana after the host Salman Khan advised her to watch what she says and control her anger. Her fake persona came out in the open after she went from being a loud person to a soft and well-behaved girl.

Bigg Boss 12 will get its winner on December 30, 2018.