Surbhi Rana is too real for Bigg Boss 12, says brother Abhinav

Bigg Boss 12 is all set for an emotional week as families of the housemates will enter the show. The family week has always been a special time in the reality series. Surbhi Rana’s brother Abhinav Rana will be seen in the Salman Khan hosted show this weekend. Before he entered the house, Abhinav spoke exclusively to indianexpress.com about meeting his sister after months, her fights with Sreesanth and also revealed his favourite person in Bigg Boss 12.

Sharing his excitement, Abhivav said, “I am really looking forward to meeting her. It’s been so long that I have seen her. The family is really proud of her and the way she is playing the game. Neighbours and relatives have been calling us every day. It feels really great to see everyone supporting her.”

When asked if he has planned to tell Surbhi anything special, the proud brother said, “There is nothing particular but just that she is playing a great game. Yes, she gets a little hyper but we are really proud of the way she has come so far. I want to give her all my love and support and hope she goes on to win the show.”

After Surbhi Rana recently provoked Sreesanth, the former cricketer not only called Surbhi characterless but also slut-shamed her. Abhinav shared that he was quite upset with Sreesanth’s behaviour. “Sreesanth has been an international cricketer and to see him stoop so low is really disheartening. He has been an inspiration to many and this kind of behaviour doesn’t suit him. I understand that he was angry but Bigg Boss is all about keeping your calm. And Sreesanth fails to do that every time. While I have already forgiven him, given a chance, I would tell him to be a little careful of the words he uses against women,” he said.

Post the spat, Surbhi had announced that her brothers would beat up Sreesanth post the show. Laughing at her claims, Abhinav said, “I am a doctor by profession and have no intention to beat up Sreesanth. It was funny when I heard her say that her brothers are ‘mushtande’. I am not at all muscular and quite a simple man. But as a brother, I am really protective of Surbhi. And I was happy to see her faith in her brothers. It was an emotional outburst on her part.”

While her brother had good things to tell about Surbhi, the ex-Roadies has been trolled for being fake and playing a dirty game. Denying all allegations, her brother said, “Surbhi is a very real person. And I think she is too real for a game like Bigg Boss. Everyone on the show tries to paint a good picture and perform only to garner votes. Surbhi, on her part, is herself and doesn’t fear anyone. I think the housemates are shocked themselves to see such a real person. They cannot fathom her honesty and love for the game.”

Lastly, when asked to name his favourite contestant in the show, Abhinav said, “Surbhi is the only one who is playing a great game. I completely bet on her as the winner. And if not her, I like Karanvir Bohra. He is a very sweet person. Also, Deepak Thakur was playing a good game but he seems to be losing his way.”