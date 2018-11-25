Bigg Boss 12: Srishty Rode gets evicted from Salman Khan’s show

Popular television actor Srishty Rode was evicted from Bigg Boss 12 on Sunday night. The actor was nominated for elimination along with Jasleen Matharu, Rohit Suchanti, Deepak Thakur, Megha Dhade, Dipika Kakar and Karanvir Bohra.

After Shivashish Mishra broke numerous rules, Bigg Boss nominated the entire house as a punishment. However, three contestants were given a chance to save themselves. As per the task, Sreesanth, Surbhi Rana and Somi Khan were safe from nomination.

The Choti Bahu actor’s eviction came as a disappointment for her fans. As per the poll run by indianexpress.com, the maximum votes came against Rohit (41.38%), followed by Jasleen, Megha and Deepak. Srishty only received 4.87% percent votes, making her elimination a shocker for many.

Srishty Rode came across as a happy soul, who enjoyed being in the house. The actor was also one of the few contestants who upped the style quotient in the show. While the audience compared Srishty to Bigg Boss 11 finalist Hina Khan, the actor had her own charm and style.

The Ishqbaaaz actor faced a setback when she got involved in a physical fight with Saba Khan. The two were thus barred from captaincy throughout the season. While Srishty participated in all tasks with complete enthusiasm, she couldn’t become the captain. While the housemates gossiped about Srishty and Rohit being too close for comfort, she denied the buzz citing that she is happily engaged to Manish Naggdev.

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 12 airs every day at 9 pm on Colors.