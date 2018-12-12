Fans are Sreesanth’s real strength, says wife Bhuvneshwari

The ‘Family Week’ task on Bigg Boss 12 gave the audience a chance to witness the contestants’ beautiful bond with their families. Sreesanth’s wife Bhuvneshwari Kumari entered the house with their two young kids. While their daughter took the opportunity to spend time with her father, Bhuvneshwari pulled up Surbhi Rana for her ill-words towards Sreesanth. In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Bhuvneshwari shared more about her experience, Sreesanth and her love for the show.

When asked about Sreesanth’s game plans, his wife said, “He is not playing any game. That’s my problem. I sometimes feel angry at his innocence and honesty. People who know Sree would vouch that he is just like this outside Bigg Boss too. He is a very emotional person. And when he gets angry, he does lose his calm and may even abuse. But he has no malice in his heart.”

Talking about the hard time the former-cricketer goes through, Buvneshwari said, “It pinches my soul to see him go through so much. Every time he breaks down, it’s an emotional turmoil for all of us. But I am amazed at the way fans have been showering love on Sree. They are his real strength. Every guest, who has been on the show has lauded Sree. It shows that people are enjoying his game. I really hope Sree too manages to come out stronger and as a winner of Bigg Boss 12.”

She also spoke about the bonds her husband has managed to form in the show. “I really love the warmth Sree and Dipika Kakar share. Shivashish Mishra was also a really good player. He understood Sree so well. Even though they were friends, he did not shy away from telling Sree whenever he went wrong. I also enjoyed watching Megha Dhade and Jasleen Matharu. I think whoever I like, tends to get evicted,” she shared with a smile.

Bhuvneshwari confessed that she has always been a Bigg Boss fan. When asked what tips did she give to Sree before he entered the show, she smiled to say, “I only told him that he must watch the episodes, which he did not want to. On the premiere night, I showed him a few episodes on YouTube and he was amazed at the way the show works. I also told him to never try running out of the show, which he clearly did not want to follow. I was like maine galat salah de di. I should have told him that try escaping, he wouldn’t have tried then!”

On her entry, Bhuvneshwari had taken the opportunity to pull up Surbhi on her unwarranted comments against Sreesanth. As for Rohit, she announced that he doesn’t even exist for her. Stating that it’s really mean to bring up somebody’s past in the game, she said, “It’s mentioned in the contract that personal issues will not be brought up. What Sree has gone through is really unfortunate, and I pray that no one has to ever face the same. He has been given a clean chit by the court and discharged after they couldn’t find any evidence to start a trial. Yes, we are fighting in the court but that’s against BCCI regarding the lifetime ban. I think a few housemates have found his weak nerve and keep pushing him to react. It would hurt any person if they keep talking about the worst days of their life.

Bhuvneshwari had recently tweeted a picture where their daughter is sleeping with the Sultani Akhada medal that Sreesanth gifted her. Talking about the kids, Bhuvneshwari said, “They were really excited to meet Sree. My daughter started crying saying she wants to see her father again. At home, I don’t allow them to watch the show as they are too young. Though, I keep downloading a few clips and showing them. My mother-in-law’s blood pressure shot up recently when Surbhi was badmouthing Sree. So I had to even uninstall the Voot app from her phone. Apart from that, the entire family loves watching the show.”

While concluding the conversation, the loving wife exclaimed with a laugh, “Please do vote for Sreesanth!”