Bigg Boss 12: Sreesanth reveals he considered committing suicide after match-fixing controversy

After talking about the slapgate incident with Harbhajan Singh, Sreesanth will today reveal details of his turbulent past, including the match-fixing scandal.

Advertising

In tonight’s episode, Sreesanth would be seen sitting in the garden area with his friends Dipika Kakar, Jasleen Matharu and Megha Dhade. While conversing, Sreesanth will start discussing his past. Seeing him break down, other contestants would also gather around him and try to calm him down.

Sreesanth would reveal that he was accused of match-fixing for Rs 10 lakh. The former cricketer will share that he was not involved and is innocent. While Sreesanth was acquitted in 2015, he will say that the period was a haunting experience for him. Depressed at seeing his career go away, he tried committing suicide. The revelation will leave the housemates shocked.

The dejected contestant will then break down and say that he is banned from entering any cricket field in the world. He will share his sorrow that even if his children ever become cricketers, he would not be able to see them play or support them. Sreesanth’s will cry his heart out and his story will leave all housemates moist-eyed.

During IPL 2013, Sreesanth and few other cricketers were accused of being involved in spot-fixing. He was also arrested but later released on bail. Even though the charges were dropped, Sreesanth is still facing a life ban from BCCI. Post the controversy, Sreesanth shifted his focus towards acting and politics. After participating in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Khatron Ke Khiladi, he entered Bigg Boss 12.