Bigg Boss 12: Sreesanth opens up about slapgate controversy

Sreesanth has been one of the most talked about contestants in Bigg Boss 12. And in Thursday’s episode, the former cricketer talked about the slapgate controversy, involving Harbhajan Singh.

Harbhajan had, reportedly, slapped Sreesanth after an IPL match in 2008. The two were playing against each other and Harbhajan’s team had lost the match. Sreesanth was left in tears after the incident while other players tried to calm him down.

In the latest captaincy task, Deepak Thakur and Surbhi Rana were asked to report some breaking news from the house. They were also asked to unravel some secrets of the contestants. While Deepak was seen getting contestants to open up about their journey in the show, Surbhi decided to get Sreesanth to talk about his controversial past.

Sreesanth revealed that he always enjoys a happy environment and he had only gone to wish Harbhajan hard luck after the match. He was, however, shocked when Harbhajan slapped him. The former cricketer also said that he cried only because he felt helpless at the time.

Sreesanth was left emotional after the chat with Surbhi. He was seen spending some alone time in the house.