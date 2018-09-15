Bigg Boss 12 makers tease S Sreesanth and TV actor Nehha Pendse’s entry

Bigg Boss 12: S Sreesanth and Nehha Pendse will enter the house on September 16. Bigg Boss 12: S Sreesanth and Nehha Pendse will enter the house on September 16.

After introducing two ‘vichitra jodis’ of Bigg Boss 12, the makers of television’s most popular reality show have released another set of videos introducing the first few celebrity contestants of the season. The first clip doesn’t reveal the name of the contestant. However, going by earlier reports, one can presume that the video features former cricketer S Sreesanth.

“For me, life was always a cricket field, but now I want to be the king of the Bigg Boss house,” says the cricketer as he plays with a cricket ball in the short clip. The video was shared with the caption, “#BiggBoss12 ke ghar mein aa raha hai cricket ka ek superstar, girane sabka wicket. 16th September se har raat 9 baje. #BB12.” The fast bowler of the Indian cricket team was imposed a lifetime ban by BCCI after his name popped up in spot-fixing during IPL, 2013.

This is Sreesanth’s third collaboration with the channel after he participated in dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. Not just television, Sreesanth tried his luck at the movies as well. He has also acted in films like Aksar 2 and Malayalam movie Team 5. And now Bigg Boss 12 will be a new inning in the cricketer’s career in the entertainment world.

In another video, we see TV actor Nehha Pendse grooving to the music of Bigg Boss. However, her face and name have been kept a secret. “Ab hoga dhamaal aur machegi dhoom. Taiyaar raho for the #BiggNight of #BiggBoss12 #BB12 @beingsalmankhan @iamappyfizz @oppomobileindia @thegarnierman,” reads the caption of the video. The actor was last seen co-hosting Family Time With Kapil Sharma along with comedian. Nehha has acted in many films and has been a part of daily soaps like Bhagyalakshmi, Hasratein, and May I Come In Madam?

The excitement around the twelfth season of Bigg Boss has been mounting ever since its announcement. The ardent followers of the show are excited to see what will the makers bring to the table this time. For now, it is Sasural Simar Ka fame Dipika Kakar, devotional singer Anup Jalota, and television actor Srishty Rode whose names have been confirmed for Season 12.

The name of all the contestants of Bigg Boss 12 will be revealed on September 16 when Salman Khan will be back on television screens to host the ‘Bigg Night.

