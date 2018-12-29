Bigg Boss 12: Sreesanth, Dipika or Romil, who will lift the winner’s trophy? Cast your votes

The twelfth season of Bigg Boss premiered in September this year. The commoners came in pairs who were pitted against a selected few celebrities. But soon, the concept of ‘jodis’ was dissolved and every contestant played as an individual. After three months of manipulation, fights and drama, commoners, Romil Chaudhary and Deepak Thakur and celebrities, Dipika Kakar, Karanvir Bohra and Sreesanth have made it to the finale of the most controversial show of Indian television.

In Thursday’s episode, former Roadies contestant Surbi Rana had to walk out of the house in the mid-week eviction. After Surbhi’s eviction, Bigg Boss 12 got its five finalists in Romil, Deepak, Dipika, Karanvir and Sreesanth. The voting lines are open till Saturday morning but the winner will be announced only on Sunday by the host of the show Salman Khan in the grand finale episode. Going by the last season of Bigg Boss when Salman introduced live voting at the last moment, this year too we can expect the channel to open live voting between the top two finalists.

Going by the voting trends, Sreesanth’s chances of lifting the winner’s trophy look strong. The former cricketer has managed to pull the attraction of the cameras with his uncanny ways. His threats to leave the house and his frequent emotional breakdowns had the fans of the show sympathising with him. His opening up about the controversy pertaining to his cricketing career helped him connect with the viewers better.

Apart from Sreesanth, commoners Romil Chaudhary and Deepak Thakur had an impressive stay in the house. Romil manipulated his fellow contestants and tricked them to save him over others. Deepak entered the hearts of people with his songs and his entertaining personality. But predicting the winner of Bigg Boss 12 is quite a difficult task as the show has been popular for surprising the viewers every now and then. Even Surbhi’s eviction hasn’t gone down well with the audience as they considered her a stronger contestant in comparison to Dipika and Karanvir.

Now, what will happen in the finale episode of the show will be known only on Sunday, when Salman will be hosting the last episode of Bigg Boss 12.