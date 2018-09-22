Bigg Boss 12 contestant Sourabh Patel: I am inspired by Manveer Gurjar

Bigg Boss 12 contestant Sourabh Patel (left) says he wants to change the perception of people about farmers Bigg Boss 12 contestant Sourabh Patel (left) says he wants to change the perception of people about farmers

Bigg Boss 12’s vichitra jodi Sourabh Patel and Shivashish Mishra’s have managed to create quite a lot of buzz in just a week. While inside the house, the two got nominated in the first week for being not active in the game. The two are also facing accusations outside of the Bigg Boss house that they have lied about their profession to be a part of this reality show. While farmer Sourabh is reportedly a casting director and an aspiring actor, businessman Shivashish is said to be a model. Before Sourabh entered the house, he exclusively spoke to indianexpress.com about his plans for the show.

Talking about his strategy, Sourabh shared, “There’s no plan as such. I really feel that people who make strategy would always be scared of their plans not working out. A good person will just play with their heart. I want to take each day as it comes and enjoy the journey throughout.”

Also read | Bigg Boss 12 contestant Sourabh Patel lied about his identity to enter the show

Sharing that he has a very loving relationship with his friend Shivashish, the farmer from Jabalpur said, “We are really great friends. We might be two but are like one entity. We have never fought and share quite a close bond. Shivashish and I complement each other a lot. There’s no competition among us. And I hope either of us manage to win.”

Giving his reasons of taking part in the show, Sourabh said, “Last year, I told Shivashish that we should do Bigg Boss. And luckily they invited jodis this season. I really want to change the perception people have about farmers. They think that we are backward, uneducated and have no style. I want to change that mindset and show the world that we are as normal as them.”

Sourabh Patel and Shivashish Mishra entered Bigg Boss 12 house as a jodi. Sourabh Patel and Shivashish Mishra entered Bigg Boss 12 house as a jodi.

The young man from Jabalpur also had an interesting take on celebs joining him in the house. “For me, there’s no difference among them and us. In Bigg Boss, everyone is equal. I have never judged my friends by their income or standard. I would appreciate if there are people who do the same,” he said.

Lastly, talking about his inspiration, Sourabh shared, “I really loved Manveer Gurjar’s performance in Bigg Boss 10. He played the game by his heart, He was such a down-to-earth personality. I hope I manage to win hearts like him.”

Watch Salman Khan evict either one jodi among Sourabh-Shivashish, Roshmi Banik-Kriti Verma and Saba Khan-Somi Khan or a single contestant between Dipika Kakar and Srishty Rode in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd