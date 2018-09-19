Bigg Boss 12: Somi and Saba Khan seem to be in no mood to take it slow

Bigg Boss 12: Somi and Saba Khan picked up a fight with Sreesanth in Tuesday’s episode. Bigg Boss 12: Somi and Saba Khan picked up a fight with Sreesanth in Tuesday’s episode.

It cannot be said what preparations the celebrities and commoners of Bigg Boss house have done for the latest season. But Jaipur sisters Somi Khan and Saba Khan seem to have entered the lavish house with a well chalked out strategy. They seem to have followed the previous seasons of the show quite closely and are doing everything to grab eyeballs.

Somi and Saba are playing pranks, doing household chores, prancing around the house and in just two days, picking up fights. Yes, they have done so much already. In an attempt to stand apart from the already popular celebrities and the crowd of the show, the sisters have done everything until now which is expected from a typical Bigg Boss contestant.

Dipika Kakar and Somi and Saba Khan during the BB Press Conference Task.

On the very first day, to spice up an average looking episode, the two sisters staged a fight with another commoner Shivashish Mishra. Mind you, the two were so good that the other fourteen contestants believed that the fight was real. However, their act brought them the ire of two fellow housemates, commoner Urvashi and former cricketer Sreesanth.

Also read | Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu relationship under the scanner: Is it really real?

If that was not all, on their second day, they raised the issue of dividing work responsibilities inside the house. But, this one looked completely unnecessary. Their prank must have been for entertainment, but this one appeared to be a desperate attempt to carve an identity for themselves. Also, as contestants Nehha Pendse and Srishty Rode said in Tuesday’s episode of Bigg Boss, if Somi and Saba wouldn’t have picked up the futile fight, they would have defeated a strong contender Dipika Kakar in the ‘BB Press Conference’ task.

Khan sisters ne bana toh liya @ms_dipika ko apna nishaana, kya padh jaaega unhe apna sar jhukana? Watch #BB12 tonight at 9 PM for all the hungama! #BiggBoss12 #SomiKhan #SabaKhan pic.twitter.com/Q80UJPxg79 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 18, 2018

Also read | Bigg Boss 12 contestant Saba Khan: I don’t forgive people who go against me

Well, that is not all. The two sisters also are aware of when to use the emotional card. In a fit of anger, when former cricketer Sreesanth pointed out how his upbringing is not like Somi and Saba, Saba was quick to highlight the unfair and opinionated behaviour of the cricketer. Later, she was even seen shedding tears and confronting Sreesanth about his comment on somebody’s upbringing.

So, for all those who thought it’s only the ‘vichitra’ couple Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu who is the selling point of Bigg Boss 12, Somi Khan and Saba Khan are adding much-needed masala to the show and might soon become the next Rakhi Sawant, Karishma Tanna or Hina Khan of the show.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd