Bigg Boss 12: Somi and Saba Khan should leave the house, says poll

Bigg Boss 12: Somi Khan and Saba Khan have been creating troubles for other housemates from Day 1. Bigg Boss 12: Somi Khan and Saba Khan have been creating troubles for other housemates from Day 1.

Bigg Boss 12 will witness the first eviction of the season this weekend. The ones who have been nominated include Dipika Kakar, Srishty Rode, Somi and Saba Khan, Shivashish Mishra and Sourabh Patel and Kriti Verma and Roshmi Banik. While Sasural Simar Ka fame Dipika’s chances of going home are minimal because of her being a household name, it is Jaipur sisters Somi and Saba Khan who have the axe of eviction on their head.

We conducted a poll to ask the readers of indianexpress.com who they want to be evicted from the house this week. Going by the results of the poll, it appears Somi and Saba Khan’s nature of picking up unnecessary fights has irked the audience and their strategy of getting the attention of the cameras has failed miserably. The sisters’ duo has got the maximum percentage of votes (29.55%) as against Kriti and Roshmi’s 25.26 per cent, Shivashish and Sourabh’s 19.93 per cent, Srishty’s 13.67 per cent and Dipika’s 11.59 per cent.

However, going by what the host of the show Salman Khan suggested in the premiere episode, the makers should consider his request of not eliminating anyone from the house within a week. “I have told the makers of the show many times to not eliminate anyone within a week, as during the first week, the contestants only get time to settle down,” Salman said. Now whether his this request will be heard or not will be known on Weekend Ka Vaar which airs on the channel Colors on Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm.

