Shoaib Ibrahim: Want to see Dipika and Sreesanth in Bigg Boss 12 finale

Television actor Shoaib Ibrahim entered the Bigg Boss 12 house as part of the family week. His emotional meeting with wife Dipika Kakar left the audience teary-eyed. Talking exclusively to indianexpress.com, Shoaib shared more about his experience, host Salman Khan and his special wish for the finale.

“Everyone was frozen because of the task and I had to go and speak to them. It made me a little nervous. The house has a very different vibe but it was amazing. I straightaway went to Dipika and hugged her tightly. I tried to give her all the strength and love that I could. Only three weeks are remaining for the finale and I hope my presence would boost her up. She has been getting quite emotional in the past few days and I think the family week will help her to get back in form,” he shared.

While many family members took the opportunity to pull up a few contestants, the actor only had positive words to share with everyone. Saying that he is no one to judge, Shoaib said, “We don’t really know what these housemates go through. And even after fights, they become friends soon. Yes, a lot of people have crossed their lines and been really mean but I cannot judge them. As for me, I tried to warn them about people’s perspective in the outside world. There is still time and I hope they work on themselves accordingly.”

#BiggBoss12 ke ghar mein chaayega khushi ka mahaul jab ek lambe arze ke baad @ms_dipika aur @Shoaib_Ibrahim01 ka hoga milan! Dekhna na bhulein #BB12 aaj raat 9 baje. #FamilySpecial pic.twitter.com/bqpRCjdYMr — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 10, 2018

Shoaib’s encounter with his wife was all about romance but he also had a warm meeting with Sreesanth, who he called his ‘saale sahab’. “I have been a cricket fan and that’s how I met him. He got us the T20 world cup and I thanked him for that (laughs). I really love the warm bond between Dipika and Sreesanth. And since she doesn’t have a brother, it made sense to make him my brother-in-law. I thanked him for being there for Dipika. It was really nice to meet him,” he said.

The Ishq Mein Marjawan actor is also a Salman Khan fan. Stating that he was over the moon when the host heaped praise on his wife, Shoaib said, “When he called Dipika one of the most popular television stars and the most dignified person in the show, I was jumping with joy. He is my idol and to hear the words coming from him is a big thing for me. That day, I also realised that Dipika has found her worth and results of her perseverance in Bigg Boss. It was a joyful moment for the entire family.”

Shutting out all naysayers, Shoaib added, “Dipika is a very emotional person. She gets unnecessary targeted by a few housemates. They keep on comparing her with the character she played. But we can’t help it if she is as perfect as Simar. I think people cannot fathom her goodness and so call her fake. I told her that she need not cry over other people’s assumption. Whenever they can’t reach your level, they try to pull you down. Also, if there is no villain, how will we find our hero and heroine?”

The 31-year-old has already painted the perfect finale picture in his head. “I really hope Salman holds Dipika and Sreesanth’s hands on the stage in the finale. That would be so interesting and amazing to witness. Post that, whoever wins I would be happy. But I want to see both of them on the stage with Salman,” Shoaib concluded with a smile.