Bigg Boss 12: SRK and Salman to do Issaqbaazzi on Weekend Ka Vaar

This Weekend Ka Vaar, Bigg Boss 12 fans are in for a treat as Karan-Arjun of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are all set to share the stage. Shah Rukh shot for an episode with Salman on Friday. The actor came to promote his upcoming release Zero which also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. The photos from the shoot are out and from the looks of it, it seems the Khans of Bollywood were in their elements.

Both Shah Rukh and Salman danced on Zero song “Issaqbazzi”. SRK also interacted with the contestants of the show and had fun while promoting Zero.

Sharing his experience of shooting with Salman, he tweeted, “Bhai ne Phir Jiyra Chakna Choor kar diya. Thank u Big Boss & @BeingSalmanKhan for a great evening starting with #Zero love you all.” Earlier, Salman also tweeted about Zero song. He wrote, “Dost ke naam, dosti ke naam, isqh karne waalon ke naam, isqhbaazi ke naam! #IssaqbaaziOutNow @iamsrk.”

Bhai ne Phir Jiyra Chakna Choor kar diya. Thank u Big Boss & @BeingSalmanKhan for a great evening starting with #Zero love you all. pic.twitter.com/Ch2lNFMI5p — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 14, 2018

See photos of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan from the sets of Bigg Boss 12

A promo of the episode was shown in Friday’s episode of Bigg Boss. In the promo, Salman interacted with Shah Rukh’s character in Zero, Bauaa Singh while he stayed behind the camera. The contestants looked excited on hearing the voice of King Khan. Now, what fun the two actors had on the show will be known on this Sunday.

Meanwhile, this week, one of the three nominated contestants (Karanvir Bohra, Somi Khan and Rohit Suchanti) will walk out of the house. Those who will be moving ahead in the reality show includes Dipika Kakar, Sreesanth, Deepak Thakur, Romil Chaudhary and Surbhi Rana.

Zero, starring Shah Rukh in the lead role, is packed with special appearances of many Bollywood stars including Salman, Karisma Kapoor, Sridevi, Alia Bhatt and Madhuri Dixit among others.