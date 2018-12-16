Toggle Menu
Bigg Boss 12: SRK and Salman to do Issaqbaazzi on Weekend Ka Vaar

Shah Rukh Khan shot for a Bigg Boss 12 episode with Salman Khan on Friday. The actor came to promote his upcoming release Zero which also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in lead roles.

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan on bigg boss 12
Bigg Boss 12: Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan will appear together on Weekend Ka Vaar.

This Weekend Ka Vaar, Bigg Boss 12 fans are in for a treat as Karan-Arjun of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are all set to share the stage. Shah Rukh shot for an episode with Salman on Friday. The actor came to promote his upcoming release Zero which also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. The photos from the shoot are out and from the looks of it, it seems the Khans of Bollywood were in their elements.

Both Shah Rukh and Salman danced on Zero song “Issaqbazzi”. SRK also interacted with the contestants of the show and had fun while promoting Zero.

Sharing his experience of shooting with Salman, he tweeted, “Bhai ne Phir Jiyra Chakna Choor kar diya. Thank u Big Boss & @BeingSalmanKhan for a great evening starting with #Zero love you all.” Earlier, Salman also tweeted about Zero song. He wrote, “Dost ke naam, dosti ke naam, isqh karne waalon ke naam, isqhbaazi ke naam! #IssaqbaaziOutNow @iamsrk.”

See photos of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan from the sets of Bigg Boss 12

shah rukh khan, salman khan dance bigg boss 12
Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan groove on Zero song Issaqbaazi on the sets of Bigg Boss 12. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
shah rukh, salman photos weekend ka vaar
Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan had a great time while shooting for Weekend Ka Vaar. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
shah rukh on bigg boss 12
Shah Rukh and Salman hugged each other on the sets of Bigg Boss 12. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
shah rukh khan on bigg boss 12
Shah Rukh Khan makes an entry on the sets of Bigg Boss 12. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
bigg boss 12 photos
It seems both the Khans of Bollywood were in their elements while shooting for Bigg Boss 12. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
shah rukh khan, salman khan in zero
Shah Rukh and Salman will be seen together in Zero. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

A promo of the episode was shown in Friday’s episode of Bigg Boss. In the promo, Salman interacted with Shah Rukh’s character in Zero, Bauaa Singh while he stayed behind the camera. The contestants looked excited on hearing the voice of King Khan. Now, what fun the two actors had on the show will be known on this Sunday.

Meanwhile, this week, one of the three nominated contestants (Karanvir Bohra, Somi Khan and Rohit Suchanti) will walk out of the house. Those who will be moving ahead in the reality show includes Dipika Kakar, Sreesanth, Deepak Thakur, Romil Chaudhary and Surbhi Rana.

Zero, starring Shah Rukh in the lead role, is packed with special appearances of many Bollywood stars including Salman, Karisma Kapoor, Sridevi, Alia Bhatt and Madhuri Dixit among others.

