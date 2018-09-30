Follow Us:
Sunday, September 30, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need
Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar September 30 episode LIVE UPDATES

Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain promote their upcoming movie LoveYatri on the sets of Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 12.

Written by Arushi Jain | New Delhi | Updated: September 30, 2018 9:36:34 pm
bigg boss 12 loveyatri team Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan airs on Colors at 9 pm.

Salman Khan is back with another Weekend ka Vaar episode. The announcement of Double evictions has come as a complete shocker for all the housemates. After Roshmi Banik and Kriti Verma’s eviction, the nominated contestants, Romil-Nirmal, Karanvir and Dipika were relieved that they get to to spend another week in the Bigg Boss house but the news of double evictions leaves them stunned.

The twelfth season of Bigg Boss airs on Colors. The remaining contestants on the show are Dipika Kakar, Karanvir Bohra, Srishty Rode, Nehha Pendse, Sreesanth, Anup Jalota, Jasleen Matharu, Somi Khan-Saba Khan, Romil Chaudhary-Nirmal Singh, Sourabh Patel-Shivashish Mishra and Deepak Thakur-Urvashi Vani.

21:36 (IST) 30 Sep 2018
Karanvir should learn diplomacy, says Karan Patel

Karan tells Karanvir that he needs to be a bit diplomatic in the house and gives him the placard of Diplomacy to him. With this Karan Patel takes a leave from the house. 

21:34 (IST) 30 Sep 2018
Sreesanth walks out of the task

As Somi and Saba Khan say that they want to give happiness to Sreesanth as he gets upset easily, Sreesanth walks out of the task. He says Nehha is unreal and has no right to say that she wants to give him Mental Strength. He says he gives lessons on mental stability and there's no harm in showing emotions. He says, "It takes a man to cry."

21:30 (IST) 30 Sep 2018
Nehha Pendse wants to give quality of 'Mental Strength' to Sreesanth

Nehha says that Sreesanth is a sensitive and emotional human being and sometimes loses self-control too soon. So, she wants him to have mental strength. Sreesanth refuses to take the quality as he believes he very strong mentally. Karan tries to convince him that he should take the task in a healthy way still Sreesanth refuses to take it.

21:27 (IST) 30 Sep 2018
Karan tells Shivashish he makes unnecessary noise

Karan Patel tells Shivashish that he sometimes raise up issues unnecessarily and do not speak when it is important. He says Shivashish should give some of his this quality of speaking to his partner Sourabh.

21:24 (IST) 30 Sep 2018
Deepak donates quality of being 'Daring' to Anup Jalota

Deepak Thakur gives the quality of being daring to Anup Jalota and Urvashi agrees with her partner. Jasleen looks upset with the claims made by Deepak and Urvashi.

21:21 (IST) 30 Sep 2018
Dipika donates the quality of Diplomacy to Nehha

Jasleen Matharu donates the quality of being 'Muhfat' to Dipika Kakar. Dipika wants to donate 'Diplomacy' to Nehha Pendse. Karan tries to explain it to Nehha that she needs to show more else people will forget she is in the house. Dipika also wants to give the quality of Intelligence to Sourabh.

21:18 (IST) 30 Sep 2018
Karan Patel in the house

TV actor Karan Patel enters the house and plays another interesting task with the contestants. The task is called 'Donation Camp'. Here, the contestants have to donate their one quality to another contestant. Anup Jalota wants to donate honesty to Deepak Thakur because he thinks he is playing from the team of singles and is betraying the team of jodis.

21:15 (IST) 30 Sep 2018
Sreesanth is the next to perform the task

About Sreesanth, Salman Khan reveals that someone said that him being on the show is a waste. Sreesanth thinks the statement is made by Romil but it turns out to be a wrong guess. He gets his another guess wrong too. 

21:12 (IST) 30 Sep 2018
Srishty Rode performs the task

Salman reads out statements about Srishty but she fails to guess who said those about her. She smashes the cupcake on Dipika's face but her guess was wrong. 

21:09 (IST) 30 Sep 2018
Salman Khan plays a 'bitter-sweet' task with contestants

Salman read out statements written by the contestants for their fellow housemates. A chosen contestant then have to guess who must have made such statements about them and smash a cupcake with a catapult on their face. The first one to perform the task is Dipika Kakar. 

21:06 (IST) 30 Sep 2018
Deepak Thakur dedicates a song to Bigg Boss house

Salman Khan is impressed with Deepak Thakur as he sings a song for Bigg Boss. He says, out of all the songs ever composed on Bigg Boss, Deepak's version is the best.

21:03 (IST) 30 Sep 2018
Salman Khan is back

Salman Khan begins Weekend Ka Vaar and greets his audience. He says this Weekend Ka Vaar is ruthless because of double eviction. He informs the audience that one out of the remaining nominated contestants will walk out of the house tonight. 

20:47 (IST) 30 Sep 2018
A sneak peek at tonight's episode

This year, Bigg Boss airs at 9 pm on weekdays as well as on the weekends. The repeat telecast of the show can be watched on Voot app. Also, to save your favourite contestant from eviction, you have to log in to the Voot app.

