Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar September 30 episode LIVE UPDATES

Salman Khan is back with another Weekend ka Vaar episode. The announcement of Double evictions has come as a complete shocker for all the housemates. After Roshmi Banik and Kriti Verma’s eviction, the nominated contestants, Romil-Nirmal, Karanvir and Dipika were relieved that they get to to spend another week in the Bigg Boss house but the news of double evictions leaves them stunned.
The twelfth season of Bigg Boss airs on Colors. The remaining contestants on the show are Dipika Kakar, Karanvir Bohra, Srishty Rode, Nehha Pendse, Sreesanth, Anup Jalota, Jasleen Matharu, Somi Khan-Saba Khan, Romil Chaudhary-Nirmal Singh, Sourabh Patel-Shivashish Mishra and Deepak Thakur-Urvashi Vani.
Karan tells Karanvir that he needs to be a bit diplomatic in the house and gives him the placard of Diplomacy to him. With this Karan Patel takes a leave from the house.
As Somi and Saba Khan say that they want to give happiness to Sreesanth as he gets upset easily, Sreesanth walks out of the task. He says Nehha is unreal and has no right to say that she wants to give him Mental Strength. He says he gives lessons on mental stability and there's no harm in showing emotions. He says, "It takes a man to cry."
Nehha says that Sreesanth is a sensitive and emotional human being and sometimes loses self-control too soon. So, she wants him to have mental strength. Sreesanth refuses to take the quality as he believes he very strong mentally. Karan tries to convince him that he should take the task in a healthy way still Sreesanth refuses to take it.
Karan Patel tells Shivashish that he sometimes raise up issues unnecessarily and do not speak when it is important. He says Shivashish should give some of his this quality of speaking to his partner Sourabh.
Deepak Thakur gives the quality of being daring to Anup Jalota and Urvashi agrees with her partner. Jasleen looks upset with the claims made by Deepak and Urvashi.
Jasleen Matharu donates the quality of being 'Muhfat' to Dipika Kakar. Dipika wants to donate 'Diplomacy' to Nehha Pendse. Karan tries to explain it to Nehha that she needs to show more else people will forget she is in the house. Dipika also wants to give the quality of Intelligence to Sourabh.
TV actor Karan Patel enters the house and plays another interesting task with the contestants. The task is called 'Donation Camp'. Here, the contestants have to donate their one quality to another contestant. Anup Jalota wants to donate honesty to Deepak Thakur because he thinks he is playing from the team of singles and is betraying the team of jodis.
About Sreesanth, Salman Khan reveals that someone said that him being on the show is a waste. Sreesanth thinks the statement is made by Romil but it turns out to be a wrong guess. He gets his another guess wrong too.
Salman reads out statements about Srishty but she fails to guess who said those about her. She smashes the cupcake on Dipika's face but her guess was wrong.
Salman read out statements written by the contestants for their fellow housemates. A chosen contestant then have to guess who must have made such statements about them and smash a cupcake with a catapult on their face. The first one to perform the task is Dipika Kakar.
Salman Khan is impressed with Deepak Thakur as he sings a song for Bigg Boss. He says, out of all the songs ever composed on Bigg Boss, Deepak's version is the best.
Salman Khan begins Weekend Ka Vaar and greets his audience. He says this Weekend Ka Vaar is ruthless because of double eviction. He informs the audience that one out of the remaining nominated contestants will walk out of the house tonight.