Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar September 29 episode LIVE UPDATES: Deepak Thakur is two-faced, says housemates

It is Saturday and Salman Khan is back on Bigg Boss with Weekend Ka Vaar.
The twelfth season of Bigg Boss airs on Colors. The celebrity contestants on the show this year are Dipika Kakar, Karanvir Bohra, Srishty Rode, Nehha Pendse, Sreesanth and Anup Jalota with girlfriend Jasleen Matharu. The commoners have come in pairs and includes Somi Khan-Saba Khan, Romil Chaudhary-Nirmal Singh, Sourabh Patel-Shivashish Mishra, Deepak Thakur-Urvashi Vani and Kriti Verma-Roshmi Banik.
Sreesanth gets upset with Romil Chaudhary for saying that he belongs to a middle class family unlike Sreesanth.
Salman Khan calls Romil Chaudhary in the torture room.
Salman Khan asks everyone to nominate culprit of the house. Romil Chaudhary gets nominated by the housemates and he tries to prove everyone wrong.
Salman Khan gets upset with Sreesanth for treating women unequally.
Appy Fizz caller of the week calls and accuses Karanvir Bohra of playing double games in the show.
Housemates accuse Karanvir Bohra of being diplomatic and selfish.
Salman Khan calls Karanvir Bohra in the witness box and asks him why he shows his cleavage.
Deepak Thakur cries in the bathroom after Salman Khan leaves the house.
Housemates accuse Deepak Thakur of bitching about them behind their back.
Salman Khan calls Deepak Thakur and Urvashi Vani in the witness box. Housemates accuse Deepak that he doesn't work much in the house and Urvashi doesn't share her point of view.
Salman Khan calls Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu in the witness box. Anup gets accused by the housemates that he doesn’t take a stand in the house.
Salman Khan interacts with the housemates and says he is disappointed by the ranking. The Bigg Boss 12 host remarks none of the contestants are standing out and they have no clue what the outside world thinks of them. Salman tells the housemates that there is a difference between staying in the house and getting love from the audience.
Dipika Kakar and Nehha Pendse discuss about Sreesanth’s rigid nature.
Ayushmann Khurrana asks everyone to rank themselves on the basis of entertainment.
Ayushmann Khurrana asks the housemates who plays safely and gets influenced by others in the house. Nirmal Singh gets maximum number of votes.
Ayushmann Khurrana, who will be seen next in Andhadhun, enters Bigg Boss 12 house and interacts with the housemates.
Salman Khan informs there will be a double eviction this week in the Bigg Boss 12 house.
Bigg Boss 12 host Salman Khan dedicates songs to housemates. Salman sings "Aaj Jaane Ki Zid Na Karo" for Sreesanth. He also dedicates “Hoothon se chulo tum” to Jasleen Matharu and Anup Jalota.