Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar September 29 episode LIVE UPDATES: Deepak Thakur is two-faced, says housemates

Saturday, September 29, 2018
Bigg Boss 12 live updates: Andhadhun actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu will grace Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 12 today. The Colors reality show will also see the first elimination of this season.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 29, 2018 10:00:08 pm
Bigg Boss 12 Watch Bigg Boss 12 at 9 pm on Colors.

It is Saturday and Salman Khan is back on Bigg Boss with Weekend Ka Vaar.

The twelfth season of Bigg Boss airs on Colors. The celebrity contestants on the show this year are Dipika Kakar, Karanvir Bohra, Srishty Rode, Nehha Pendse, Sreesanth and Anup Jalota with girlfriend Jasleen Matharu. The commoners have come in pairs and includes Somi Khan-Saba Khan, Romil Chaudhary-Nirmal Singh, Sourabh Patel-Shivashish Mishra, Deepak Thakur-Urvashi Vani and Kriti Verma-Roshmi Banik.

Follow all the latest updates about Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 12.

22:00 (IST) 29 Sep 2018
Sreesanth is upset with Romil

Sreesanth gets upset with Romil Chaudhary for saying that he belongs to a middle class family unlike Sreesanth.

21:59 (IST) 29 Sep 2018
Romil in the torture room

Salman Khan calls Romil Chaudhary in the torture room.

21:55 (IST) 29 Sep 2018
Culprit of Bigg Boss 12 house

Salman Khan asks everyone to nominate culprit of the house. Romil Chaudhary gets nominated by the housemates and he tries to prove everyone wrong.

21:52 (IST) 29 Sep 2018
Salman gets upset with Sreesanth

Salman Khan gets upset with Sreesanth for treating women unequally.

21:52 (IST) 29 Sep 2018
Karanvir's double games

Appy Fizz caller of the week calls and accuses Karanvir Bohra of playing double games in the show.

21:48 (IST) 29 Sep 2018
Karanvir is diplomatic & selfish

Housemates accuse Karanvir Bohra of being diplomatic and selfish.

21:42 (IST) 29 Sep 2018
Karanvir in the witness box

Salman Khan calls Karanvir Bohra in the witness box and asks him why he shows his cleavage.

21:38 (IST) 29 Sep 2018
Deepak breaks down

Deepak Thakur cries in the bathroom after Salman Khan leaves the house.

21:35 (IST) 29 Sep 2018
Two face Deepak

Housemates accuse Deepak Thakur of bitching about them behind their back.

21:29 (IST) 29 Sep 2018
Urvashi doesn't share her point of view

Salman Khan calls Deepak Thakur and Urvashi Vani in the witness box. Housemates accuse Deepak that he doesn't work much in the house and Urvashi doesn't share her point of view.

21:23 (IST) 29 Sep 2018
Anup doesn’t take a stand

Salman Khan calls Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu in the witness box. Anup gets accused by the housemates that he doesn’t take a stand in the house.

21:20 (IST) 29 Sep 2018
Salman is dissapointed by the housemates

Salman Khan interacts with the housemates and says he is disappointed by the ranking. The Bigg Boss 12 host remarks none of the contestants are standing out and they have no clue what the outside world thinks of them. Salman tells the housemates that there is a difference between staying in the house and getting love from the audience.

21:16 (IST) 29 Sep 2018
Sreesanth’s rigid nature

Dipika Kakar and Nehha Pendse discuss about Sreesanth’s rigid nature.

21:15 (IST) 29 Sep 2018
Celeb ranks themselves

Ayushmann Khurrana asks everyone to rank themselves on the basis of entertainment.

21:12 (IST) 29 Sep 2018
Ayushmann's question

Ayushmann Khurrana asks the housemates who plays safely and gets influenced by others in the house. Nirmal Singh gets maximum number of votes.

21:10 (IST) 29 Sep 2018
Ayushmann enters Bigg Boss 12 house

Ayushmann Khurrana, who will be seen next in Andhadhun, enters Bigg Boss 12 house and interacts with the housemates.

21:09 (IST) 29 Sep 2018
Double eviction

Salman Khan informs there will be a double eviction this week in the Bigg Boss 12 house.

21:04 (IST) 29 Sep 2018
Salman dedicates songs to housemates

Bigg Boss 12 host Salman Khan dedicates songs to housemates. Salman sings "Aaj Jaane Ki Zid Na Karo" for Sreesanth. He also dedicates “Hoothon se chulo tum” to Jasleen Matharu and Anup Jalota.

20:49 (IST) 29 Sep 2018
A sneak peek at tonight's episode

This year, Bigg Boss airs at 9 pm on weekdays as well as on the weekends. The repeat telecast of the show can be watched on Voot app. Also, to save your favourite contestant from eviction, you have to log in to the Voot app.

