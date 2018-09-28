Follow Us:
Friday, September 28, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need Sponsored

Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need

Bigg Boss 12 September 28 preview: Karanvir Bohra and Nehha Pendse to fight for captaincy

The captaincy task in Bigg Boss 12 would be an exciting cricket special with Sreesanth finally getting a chance to get involved. There would be two set of stumps kept with Karanvir Bohra and Nehha Pendse’s name on it.

Written by Sana Farzeen | Mumbai | Published: September 28, 2018 7:39:47 pm
Nehha Pendse and Karanvir Bohra in bigg boss 12 Nehha Pendse and Karanvir Bohra will be seen skillfully trying to manipulate the jodis so that they vote in their favour.

The last episode of Bigg Boss 12 ended with Sreesanth once again threatening to quit the show. The housemates will once again manage to calm him down. After a long discussion, the contestants will finally agree on sending Romil Chaudhary-Nirmal Singh and Dipika Kakar to jail.

As the contestants start their new day, Bigg Boss will give a special power to the singles, who had won the luxury budget task. He will ask Nehha Pendse to discuss with her single teammates and nominate two contestants, either from singles or jodis for captaincy.

Without much confusion, they will unanimously decide on Nehha Pendse and Karanvir Bohra. Bigg Boss will then bring a twist wherein the jodis will have the power to choose their captain. Post the announcement, both Nehha and Karanvir will be seen skillfully trying to manipulate the jodis so that they vote in their favour.

The captaincy task would be an exciting cricket special with Sreesanth finally getting a chance to get involved. There would be two set of stumps kept with Karanvir and Nehha’s name on it. Each member from a jodi will have to act as a wicketkeeper to Sreesanth’s bowling. They will have to stump the wicket of the contestant who they don’t want as their captain. The task will have five rounds and at the end, whoever has the highest score would be declared the next captain of Bigg Boss 12.

Must Watch

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Apple iPhone XS review: The new iPhone is here in India, but does it live up to the hype?
Watch Now
Apple iPhone XS review: The new iPhone is here in India, but does it live up to
Buzzing Now
Advertisement