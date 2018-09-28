Bigg Boss 12 September 28 episode highlights: Nehha Pendse wins the captaincy task

The twelfth season of Bigg Boss airs on Colors. The celebrity contestants on the show this year are Dipika Kakar, Karanvir Bohra, Srishty Rode, Nehha Pendse, Sreesanth and Anup Jalota with girlfriend Jasleen Matharu. The commoners have come in pairs and includes Somi Khan-Saba Khan, Romil Chaudhary-Nirmal Singh, Sourabh Patel-Shivashish Mishra, Deepak Thakur-Urvashi Vani and Kriti Verma-Roshmi Banik.
Just like previous seasons, this year too, Salman Khan has returned as the host of the show. He will be hosting the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes and will be pulling up the defaulters of the week.
Dipika asks Nehha to switch the kitchen duties.
Saba Khan says Nehha is a more capable captain and she can manage the house well. Nehha becomes the captain of the house.
Deepak and Sourabh give Nehha preference over Karanvir and chooses her for captaincy this week.
Nehha talks to Somi and Saba and tries to convince them to vote for her. Karanvir also talks to Sourabh and Deepak.
Anup Jalota stumps the wicket of Nehha and choses Karanvir over her for captaincy.
Nehha Pendse and Karanvir Bohra will fight for captaincy. Srishty Rode explains the captaincy task to the housemates. There are two sets of stumps kept with Karanvir and Nehha’s name on it. Each member from a jodi has to come as a wicketkeeper to Sreesanth’s bowling and would then have the power to stump the wicket of that contestant who they thought wasn’t worthy of being captain by justifying their actions. This task has five rounds and at the end whoever has the highest score will be declared the captain.
Somi is upset from Deepak as she pulled Saba's scarf by mistake. He slept and as the alarm rang to wake him up, he, in a haste pulled her scarf. Deepak apologises but Somi refuses to let the matter settle down. She accuses him of getting physically violent. The entire argument creates differences between Urvashi and Deepak as well.
Bigg Boss asks Nehha to get her team of singles to nominate 2 contestants from either their team or one from the singles and one from the jodi’s for captaincy. This special power is given to the single team for being the winners of the luxury budget task.
Anup says he will nominate Deepak and Urvashi for captaincy as both of them work very hard. Jasleen jokes about it and says if given a chance she will nominate herself.
Jasleen asks Romil to stop spreading negativity. She tells him that he should first get his mind in the right space and discuss things after coming out of the jail.
Contestants wake up to Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar song "woh sikandar hi doston".
Romil still believes he did nothing wrong in the task. He tells Roshmi he will come out of the jail much stronger and will win the Bigg Boss trophy.
Bigg Boss announces that Nirmal and Romil and Dipika will stay in the jail until his next order. Romil refuses to go to jail as he thinks he performed the luxury budget task well. Dipika also cries after hearing the allegations put on her by the other housemates.
The contestants resume the task of nominating those who deserve to go to jail this week. Jodis take Dipika's name and celebrities decided on Romil and Nirmal's name for jail punishment.
Dipika an d Nehha try to tell Sreesanth that he should not overreact as everyone is a different individual and he cannot expect them to be like him. The former cricketer gets emotional and cries in front of Karanvir Bohra. Karanvir also makes him understand that nobody will be affected but his family will only get upset with his behaviour.