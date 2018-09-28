Bigg Boss 12 September 28 episode highlights: Nehha Pendse wins the captaincy task

Bigg Boss 12 airs on Colors at 9 pm. Bigg Boss 12 airs on Colors at 9 pm.

The twelfth season of Bigg Boss airs on Colors. The celebrity contestants on the show this year are Dipika Kakar, Karanvir Bohra, Srishty Rode, Nehha Pendse, Sreesanth and Anup Jalota with girlfriend Jasleen Matharu. The commoners have come in pairs and includes Somi Khan-Saba Khan, Romil Chaudhary-Nirmal Singh, Sourabh Patel-Shivashish Mishra, Deepak Thakur-Urvashi Vani and Kriti Verma-Roshmi Banik.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 12 September 27 episode highlights: Sreesanth threatens to leave the house again; housemates target Romil and Nirmal

Just like previous seasons, this year too, Salman Khan has returned as the host of the show. He will be hosting the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes and will be pulling up the defaulters of the week.