Follow Us:
Friday, September 28, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need Sponsored

Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need

Bigg Boss 12 September 28 episode highlights: Nehha Pendse wins the captaincy task

The captaincy task was an exciting cricket special with Sreesanth finally getting a chance to get involved.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 28, 2018 10:01:55 pm
bigg boss 12 live updates Bigg Boss 12 airs on Colors at 9 pm.

The twelfth season of Bigg Boss airs on Colors. The celebrity contestants on the show this year are Dipika Kakar, Karanvir Bohra, Srishty Rode, Nehha Pendse, Sreesanth and Anup Jalota with girlfriend Jasleen Matharu. The commoners have come in pairs and includes Somi Khan-Saba Khan, Romil Chaudhary-Nirmal Singh, Sourabh Patel-Shivashish Mishra, Deepak Thakur-Urvashi Vani and Kriti Verma-Roshmi Banik.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 12 September 27 episode highlights: Sreesanth threatens to leave the house again; housemates target Romil and Nirmal

Just like previous seasons, this year too, Salman Khan has returned as the host of the show. He will be hosting the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes and will be pulling up the defaulters of the week.

Live Blog

Read all the updates about Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 12.

22:00 (IST) 28 Sep 2018
Nehha takes up the responsibility of a captain

Dipika asks Nehha to switch the kitchen duties.

21:50 (IST) 28 Sep 2018
Nehha Pendse is the new captain

Saba Khan says Nehha is a more capable captain and she can manage the house well. Nehha becomes the captain of the house.

21:47 (IST) 28 Sep 2018
Deepak chooses Nehha over Karanvir

Deepak and Sourabh give Nehha preference over Karanvir and chooses her for captaincy this week. 

21:46 (IST) 28 Sep 2018
Nehha and Karanvir convince housemates to vote for them

Nehha talks to Somi and Saba and tries to convince them to vote for her. Karanvir also talks to Sourabh and Deepak.

21:35 (IST) 28 Sep 2018
Anup Jalota choses Karanvir

Anup Jalota stumps the wicket of Nehha and choses Karanvir over her for captaincy. 

21:34 (IST) 28 Sep 2018
Nehha and Karanvir are the contenders for captaincy

Nehha Pendse and Karanvir Bohra will fight for captaincy. Srishty Rode explains the captaincy task to the housemates. There are two sets of stumps kept with Karanvir and Nehha’s name on it. Each member from a jodi has to come as a wicketkeeper to Sreesanth’s bowling and would then have the power to stump the wicket of that contestant who they thought wasn’t worthy of being captain by justifying their actions. This task has five rounds and at the end whoever has the highest score will be declared the captain.

21:30 (IST) 28 Sep 2018
Deepak Thakur and Somi Khan get into a fight

Somi is upset from Deepak as she pulled Saba's scarf by mistake. He slept and as the alarm rang to wake him up, he, in a haste pulled her scarf. Deepak apologises but Somi refuses to let the matter settle down. She accuses him of getting physically violent. The entire argument creates differences between Urvashi and Deepak as well. 

21:22 (IST) 28 Sep 2018
Bigg Boss explains captaincy task to Nehha Pendse

Bigg Boss asks Nehha to get her team of singles to nominate 2 contestants from either their team or one from the singles and one from the jodi’s for captaincy. This special power is given to the single team for being the winners of the luxury budget task.

21:20 (IST) 28 Sep 2018
Anup and Jasleen discuss captaincy

Anup says he will nominate Deepak and Urvashi for captaincy as both of them work very hard. Jasleen jokes about it and says if given a chance she will nominate herself.

21:18 (IST) 28 Sep 2018
Jasleen and Romil get into an argument

Jasleen asks Romil to stop spreading negativity. She tells him that he should first get his mind in the right space and discuss things after coming out of the jail.

21:16 (IST) 28 Sep 2018
New day begins

Contestants wake up to Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar song "woh sikandar hi doston".

21:13 (IST) 28 Sep 2018
Romil promises he will come out stronger from jail

Romil still believes he did nothing wrong in the task. He tells Roshmi he will come out of the jail much stronger and will win the Bigg Boss trophy. 

21:10 (IST) 28 Sep 2018
Dipika and Romil-Nirmal go to jail

Bigg Boss announces that Nirmal and Romil and Dipika will stay in the jail until his next order. Romil refuses to go to jail as he thinks he performed the luxury budget task well. Dipika also cries after hearing the allegations put on her by the other housemates. 

21:07 (IST) 28 Sep 2018
Jail punishment

The contestants resume the task of nominating those who deserve to go to jail this week. Jodis take Dipika's name and celebrities decided on Romil and Nirmal's name for jail punishment.

21:04 (IST) 28 Sep 2018
Dipika Kakar and Nehha Pendse calm down Sreesanth

Dipika an d Nehha try to tell Sreesanth that he should not overreact as everyone is a different individual and he cannot expect them to be like him. The former cricketer gets emotional and cries in front of Karanvir Bohra. Karanvir also makes him understand that nobody will be affected but his family will only get upset with his behaviour.

20:53 (IST) 28 Sep 2018
A sneak peek into tonight's episode

This year, Bigg Boss airs at 9 pm on weekdays as well as on the weekends. The repeat telecast of the show can be watched on Voot app. Also, to save your favourite contestant from eviction, you have to log in to the Voot app.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd