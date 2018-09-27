Bigg Boss 12 September 27 preview: Vikas Gupta is back with his mind games

Watch Bigg Boss 12 at 9 pm on Colors. Watch Bigg Boss 12 at 9 pm on Colors.

The competitive luxury budget task might have ended but its result will continue to become a topic of discussion in the Bigg Boss 12 house. While the singles will not stop celebrating, the jodis will call the decision unfair and continue to sulk.

Bigg Boss will continue to add twists to the lives of the housemates. To begin with, their favourite spot in the house ‘Mangluto’ will be snatched away. The round sitting area had been the hotspot for jodis who would have their hush-hush conversations there. The decision will leave Deepak Thakur and Romil Chaudhary quite disappointed.

During the day, Romil and Shivashish Mishra will get into a major argument. Shivashish will notice Romil throwing away food and confront him about the same. And before anyone would realise, the two will be get into a war of words. Karanvir, who has been vocal about wastage, will also get embroiled in the fight.

A few hours before the housemates would retire for the day, Bigg Boss 11’s mastermind Vikas Gupta will enter the house. As a part of this activity, Bigg Boss will ask the housemates to freeze. Vikas will then go up to each contestant with a mirror and speak about their behaviour in the house and how their actions are being perceived by the outside world. While few would be excited to get Vikas’ feedback, his revelations will make many uncomfortable.

That’s not the end, post Vikas’ exit, Bigg Boss will ask housemates to name three contestants who performed poorly in the week for jail’s sentence. Accustomed to fights and debates, once again a war will erupt in the Bigg Boss 12 house.

