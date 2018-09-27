Follow Us:
Thursday, September 27, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need
Bigg Boss 12 September 27 episode highlights: Sreesanth threatens to leave the house again; housemates target Romil and Nirmal

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Vikas Gupta walked in the house to reveal the game of the housemates and ask a few of them to amp up their strategies. Housemates take Nirmal and Romil's name for the jail punishment.

Written by Srishty Arora | New Delhi | Updated: September 27, 2018 10:12:48 pm
bigg boss 12 live updates Bigg Boss 12 airs on Colors at 9 pm.

The twelfth season of Bigg Boss airs on Colors. The celebrity contestants on the show this year are Dipika Kakar, Karanvir Bohra, Srishty Rode, Nehha Pendse, Sreesanth and Anup Jalota with girlfriend Jasleen Matharu. The commoners have come in pairs and includes Somi Khan-Saba Khan, Romil Chaudhary-Nirmal Singh, Sourabh Patel-Shivashish Mishra, Deepak Thakur-Urvashi Vani and Kriti Verma-Roshmi Banik.

Just like previous seasons, this year too, Salman Khan has returned as the host of the show. He will be hosting the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes and will be pulling up the defaulters of the week.

Live Blog

Read all the updates about Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 12.

22:01 (IST) 27 Sep 2018
Sreesanth threatens to leave the house

Sreesanth gets angry and tells Romil and Nirmal that they didn't leave the female contestants as well. The former cricketer again threatens to leave the house after Romil and Nirmal refuse to accept their mistake.

21:52 (IST) 27 Sep 2018
Romil defends himself

Romil says his intention was just to win the task and not hurt anyone. Sreesanth is not ready to listen to what he has to say and loses his cool.

21:49 (IST) 27 Sep 2018
Anup Jalota thinks Deepak and Urvashi should go to jail

Anup Jalota takes Deepak and Urvashi's name for jail punishment. He thinks both of them are going against their team. Sreesanth speaks in favour of Urvashi and says she only spoke truth during the cushion task

21:46 (IST) 27 Sep 2018
The house turns against Romil and Nirmal

Kriti and Roshmi also take Romil and Nirmal's name and this infuriates them. They say if they had an issue with their ways of performing the task they should have stopped them during the task only. Deepak Thakur also gets into an argument with them.

21:34 (IST) 27 Sep 2018
Jail punishment

Bigg Boss asks the contestants to name the defaulters of the week who will go to jail this week. Celebrities take Romil and Nirmal's name as they were quite rude during the luxury budget task of Samundari Looetere.

21:32 (IST) 27 Sep 2018
Vikas Gupta leaves the house

Vikas Gupta leaves the house and housemates discuss the things he has told them. Sreesanth says Vikas hasn't watched the show and is making baseless claims. He even says he doesn't know who Vikas is. He even tells the cameras that nobody has the right to tell him what should be done. 

21:29 (IST) 27 Sep 2018
Vikas asks Kriti to be careful

Vikas tells Kriti that Roshmi spends half of her day in making the things right she has done wrong. He advises her to stay with her partner and play the game smartly. 

21:27 (IST) 27 Sep 2018
Vikas Gupta meets Dipika Kakar

"I am very happy that you are doing this show. You cannot get weak in this house. Be strong and do very well," Vikas tells Dipika.

21:26 (IST) 27 Sep 2018
Vikas Gupta's advice to Anup Jalota

Vikas says he is impressed with how Anup is playing the game but he should be careful while performing the tasks. He tells commoner Sourabh that he has wasted someone else's chance of being in the house. He tries to motivate Romila and Nirmal too.

21:22 (IST) 27 Sep 2018
Vikas Gupta's advice to Sreesanth

Vikas shows Sreesanth his own image in the mirror. He requests him to not get emotional and not to quit the game. He tells him a sportsman should never give up. He tells Karanvir he should move out of his gang of celebrities and gel up with the other housemates as well. 

21:19 (IST) 27 Sep 2018
Vikas Gupta enters the house

Bigg Boss 11 mastermind Vikas Gupta is here in the house to tell them where they are going wrong in the game. As he talks to them, the housemates have been asked to stay still. Vikas tells Nehha Pendse that she needs to show more in the episodes.

21:17 (IST) 27 Sep 2018
Deepak and Romil discuss the game

Romil tries to make Deepak understand that he should play from the team of joids and not support the singles too much. He tells him that he has come as a jodi and not a single.

21:12 (IST) 27 Sep 2018
Romil and Shivashish fight

Shivashish and Romil get into a war of words at breakfast. What started in good fun turned into a fight. Anup tries to calm down both of them but they get into a heated argument and call each other names

21:09 (IST) 27 Sep 2018
Jasleen kisses Anup

Jasleen kisses Anup Jalota and asks him not to wipe off the lipstick marks. The other contestants find it a very cute gesture.

21:06 (IST) 27 Sep 2018
Jasleen Matharu hugs Dipika Kakar

Anup Jalota tells Jasleen to not fight with Dipika. He tells her to talk to her and sort out the differences. Jasleen takes the advice seriously and hugs Dipika.

21:03 (IST) 27 Sep 2018
Day begins

Dipika and Neha talk about Somi and Saba Khan. Housemates also discuss Srishty Rode's habit of sleepwalking. 

This year, Bigg Boss airs at 9 pm on weekdays as well as on the weekends. The repeat telecast of the show can be watched on Voot app. Also, to save your favourite contestant from eviction, you have to log in to the Voot app.

