Bigg Boss 12 September 26 preview: All hell breaks loose in Bigg Boss house

Watch Bigg Boss 12 at 9 pm on Colors. Watch Bigg Boss 12 at 9 pm on Colors.

The super competitive contestants of Bigg Boss 12 house wake up to the song “Hum bhi hai josh me”. It would be a morning full of anticipation for the contestants as the second phase of ‘Samundari Lootere’ task is yet to begin. Both teams will utilise their time planning and strategizing before the task kicks off. Jodis will be seen hiding all the amenities of the house that they think will be used to torture them.

This time around, the singles – Dipika Kakar, Nehha Pendse, Karanvir Bohra and Srishty Rode were the looteres and turn by turn, the jodis will be held captive by them. Bigg Boss will state that since the jodis will be held captive this time around, one individual from the targeted jodi would have to sit on the captive chair. Kriti and Roshmi will again hold the fort as ‘Sanchalak’ during the task.

As expected, the singles will do whatever it takes to get the golden ring from the jodi contestant. Keeping in mind the high stakes of the luxury budget task, contestants will put their best foot forward. As the competition intensifies, Saba-Nehha, Dipika-Jasleen and Karanvir-Shivashish will be at each other’s throats.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd