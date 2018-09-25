Bigg Boss 12 September 25 preview: Jodis to torture singles during luxury budget task

Here’s what will happen in tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 12 Here’s what will happen in tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 12

Bigg Boss 12 may have had a slow start but it’s picking up pace. After an exciting open nomination on Monday, Tuesday’s episode will open up the floodgates of drama and emotions. Introducing the new luxury budget task, Bigg Boss will give a hint to the housemates by playing the song “Saat Samundar Paar” in the morning.

The housemates will be further greeted by a ship and pirate decor in the garden area. Titled ‘Samundari Lootere’, the task will once again pit jodis against singles. The single celebs will have to be prisoners of the pirate jodis. They will have to carry a golden ring while sitting on a chair. The jodis will be required to torment and torture them in order to attain the ring. While Kriti Verma-Roshmi Banik will be the sanchalak of the task, Sreesanth will be asked to guide and support his celebrity team. Bigg Boss will further inform the contestants that this luxury budget task will also have an impact on the upcoming captaincy task and the nomination process.

After failing in the luxury budget task in the first week, it would be extremely important for the contestants to win the next one. The jodis will leave no stone unturned to win the task by targeting the celebs. From splashing water to dumping garbage and suffocating them by spraying perfume, the jodis will make sure the singletons surrender easily to them. On the other hand, Karanvir Bohra, Srishty Rode, Dipika Kakkar and Nehha Pendse will continue to give a tough fight. Amid the chaos, Sreesanth will be seen getting emotional seeing his team in distress.

Previously in Bigg Boss, such tasks have always brought the worst side of contestants. With a war already waging between singles and jodis, we are sure this task will not end on a happy note.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd