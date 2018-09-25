Bigg Boss 12 September 25 episode LIVE UPATES: Srishty Rode quits Samundari Lootere task

The twelfth season of Bigg Boss airs on Colors. The celebrity contestants on the show this year are Dipika Kakar, Karanvir Bohra, Srishty Rode, Nehha Pendse, Sreesanth and Anup Jalota with girlfriend Jasleen Matharu. The commoners have come in pairs and includes Somi Khan-Saba Khan, Romil Chaudhary-Nirmal Singh, Sourabh Patel-Shivashish Mishra, Deepak Thakur-Urvashi Vani and Kriti Verma-Roshmi Banik.
Just like previous seasons, this year too, Salman Khan has returned as the host of the show. He will be hosting the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes and will be pulling up the defaulters of the week.
Kriti Verma and Roshmi Banik disqualify Dipika Kakar as she got up from the chair during the task.
Dipika Kakar sits on the chair with the ring. Jodis attack her with water.
Srishty Rode breaks down after Samundari Lootere task.
The jodis use atta, lemons, water and other things on Srishty Rode. She quits and gives the ring to jodis.
Nehha Pendse’s turn gets over. Srishty Rode sits on the chair with the ring.
Sreesanth cries because of the Samundari Lootere task..
Singles accuse Saba Khan and Somi Khan of becoming physical during the task.
The jodis use atta, lemons, shampoo, powder and other things on Nehha Pendse.
The jodis torture Nehha Pendse by cutting her hair and putting egg water on her head.
Sreesanth says he will beat the jodis up if they cross the line.
Bigg Boss introduces Samundari Lootere task. The task will have an impact on the nomination and captaincy. The task will once again pit jodis against singles. The single celebs will have to be prisoners of the pirate jodis. They will have to carry a golden ring while sitting on a chair. The jodis will be required to torment and torture them in order to attain the ring. While Kriti Verma-Roshmi Banik will be the sanchalak of the task, Sreesanth will be asked to guide and support his celebrity team.
Deepak Thakur and Sourabh Patel get into an argument. Sourabh asks Deepak to lower his voice.
Bigg Boss wakes up Deepak Thakur who is sleeping during the day. Deepak requests for the doctor. He asks Bigg Boss to let him into the confession room.
The Bigg Boss 12 housemates are curious about the task. They discuss what it will be.
