Tuesday, September 25, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need
Bigg Boss 12 September 25 episode LIVE UPATES: Srishty Rode quits Samundari Lootere task

Bigg Boss 12: Samundari Lootere task will once again pit jodis against singles. Kriti Verma-Roshmi Banik will be the sanchalak of the task.

Written by Srishty Arora | New Delhi | Updated: September 25, 2018 9:32:33 pm
Bigg Boss 12

The twelfth season of Bigg Boss airs on Colors. The celebrity contestants on the show this year are Dipika Kakar, Karanvir Bohra, Srishty Rode, Nehha Pendse, Sreesanth and Anup Jalota with girlfriend Jasleen Matharu. The commoners have come in pairs and includes Somi Khan-Saba Khan, Romil Chaudhary-Nirmal Singh, Sourabh Patel-Shivashish Mishra, Deepak Thakur-Urvashi Vani and Kriti Verma-Roshmi Banik.

Just like previous seasons, this year too, Salman Khan has returned as the host of the show. He will be hosting the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes and will be pulling up the defaulters of the week.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 12.

21:31 (IST) 25 Sep 2018
Dipika Kakar is disqualified

Kriti Verma and Roshmi Banik disqualify Dipika Kakar as she got up from the chair during the task.

21:28 (IST) 25 Sep 2018
Dipika Kakar's turn

Dipika Kakar sits on the chair with the ring. Jodis attack her with water.

21:28 (IST) 25 Sep 2018
Srishty breaks down

Srishty Rode breaks down after Samundari Lootere task.

21:25 (IST) 25 Sep 2018
Srishty Rode quits

The jodis use atta, lemons, water and other things on Srishty Rode. She quits and gives the ring to jodis. 

21:22 (IST) 25 Sep 2018
Srishty is on the chair

Nehha Pendse’s turn gets over. Srishty Rode sits on the chair with the ring.

21:21 (IST) 25 Sep 2018
Sreesanth cries

Sreesanth cries because of the Samundari Lootere task..

21:21 (IST) 25 Sep 2018
Saba and Somi get physical

Singles accuse Saba Khan and Somi Khan of becoming physical during the task.

21:19 (IST) 25 Sep 2018
Nehha's torture continues

The jodis use atta, lemons, shampoo, powder and other things on Nehha Pendse.

21:16 (IST) 25 Sep 2018
Jodis torture Nehha Pendse

The jodis torture Nehha Pendse by cutting her hair and putting egg water on her head.

21:12 (IST) 25 Sep 2018
Sreesanth's warning

Sreesanth says he will beat the jodis up if they cross the line.

21:09 (IST) 25 Sep 2018
Samundari Lootere task

Bigg Boss introduces Samundari Lootere task. The task will have an impact on the nomination and captaincy. The task will once again pit jodis against singles. The single celebs will have to be prisoners of the pirate jodis. They will have to carry a golden ring while sitting on a chair. The jodis will be required to torment and torture them in order to attain the ring. While Kriti Verma-Roshmi Banik will be the sanchalak of the task, Sreesanth will be asked to guide and support his celebrity team.

21:07 (IST) 25 Sep 2018
Deepak and Sourabh argue

Deepak Thakur and Sourabh Patel get into an argument. Sourabh asks Deepak to lower his voice.

21:06 (IST) 25 Sep 2018
Deepak requests for a doctor

Bigg Boss wakes up Deepak Thakur who is sleeping during the day. Deepak requests for the doctor. He asks Bigg Boss to let him into the confession room.

21:04 (IST) 25 Sep 2018
Housemates are curious about task

The Bigg Boss 12 housemates are curious about the task. They discuss what it will be.

20:54 (IST) 25 Sep 2018
A sneak peek at tonight's episode

This year, Bigg Boss airs at 9 pm on weekdays as well as on the weekends. The repeat telecast of the show can be watched on Voot app. Also, to save your favourite contestant from eviction, you have to log in to the Voot app.

