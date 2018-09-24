Bigg Boss 12 September 24 preview: Khan sisters wage war against Kriti Verma

Bigg Boss will pull up captains Kriti Verma and Roshmi Banik for their careless attitude. Bigg Boss will pull up captains Kriti Verma and Roshmi Banik for their careless attitude.

With host Salman Khan announcing that there will be no eviction in the first week of Bigg Boss, the contestants are at peace. But their happiness will be cut short after Bigg Boss pulls up housemates for continuously breaking rules. And with the nomination process kicking off, the contestants would once again find themselves in a complicated situation.

The new day will start with Bigg Boss playing the song “Tip Tip Barsa Paani”. The ‘just friends’ in the house Kriti Verma and Shivashish Mehra will be seen getting playful. So much so, that Kriti will push Shivashish into the pool with his mic on.

Soon, Bigg Boss will gather the housemates in the living area and play a clip showing instances where they have broken the house rules. From Deepak Thakur and Karanvir Bohra sleeping at odd hours to housemates conversing in English and not wearing mics, Bigg Boss will reprimand the housemates sternly.

Bigg Boss will also pull up the captains of the house Kriti Verma and Roshmi Banik for their careless attitude. They will be reprimanded for not just being unable to manage the house but also breaking rules. As a punishment, their privilege of being safe as captains will be taken away.

The Khan sisters Saba and Somi will take the opportunity and pounce on Kriti for failing as a captain. They will soon get into a war of words with Kriti that will soon snowball into a major fight. The duo will also blame the jodis for choosing Kriti and Roshmi against them as contenders for captainship in the first place.

Captains #KritiVerma aur #RoshmiBanik dho baithi haath immunity se! Aage hoga kya? Janne ke liye dekhiye #BB12 aaj raat 9 baje. #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/6BKfdwmMcg — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) September 24, 2018

While the fight will subside, Bigg Boss will announce an open nomination to spice up the drama further. As part of the task, the contestants will have to pick up the wax statues of the jodi or singles and put it in a melting pot stating why they want to nominate them. Bigg Boss will also give a special power to Kriti and Roshmi by which they can save one contestant.

With Romil Chaudhary-Nirmal Singh and Karanvir Bohra already being nominated, it would be interesting to see who would join them on the list.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd