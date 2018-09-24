Bigg Boss 12 September 24 episode LIVE UPDATES: Bigg Boss punishes Kriti Verma and Roshmi Banik

Watch Bigg Boss 12 at 9 pm on Colors. Watch Bigg Boss 12 at 9 pm on Colors.

The twelfth season of television’s most controversial show Bigg Boss airs on Colors channel. In the list of celebrity contestants, there are names like Dipika Kakar, Karanvir Bohra, Srishty Rode, Nehha Pendse, Sreesanth and Anup Jalota with girlfriend Jasleen Matharu. The commoners have come in pairs and includes Somi and Saba Khan, Romil Chaudhary and Nirmal Singh, Sourabh Patel and Shivashish Mishra, Deepak Thakur and Urvashi Vani and Kriti Verma and Roshmi Banik.

Just like previous seasons, this year too Salman Khan has returned as the host of the show. He will be hosting the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes and will be pulling up the defaulters of the week.