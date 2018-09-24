Bigg Boss 12 September 24 episode LIVE UPDATES: Bigg Boss punishes Kriti Verma and Roshmi Banik

The twelfth season of television’s most controversial show Bigg Boss airs on Colors channel. In the list of celebrity contestants, there are names like Dipika Kakar, Karanvir Bohra, Srishty Rode, Nehha Pendse, Sreesanth and Anup Jalota with girlfriend Jasleen Matharu. The commoners have come in pairs and includes Somi and Saba Khan, Romil Chaudhary and Nirmal Singh, Sourabh Patel and Shivashish Mishra, Deepak Thakur and Urvashi Vani and Kriti Verma and Roshmi Banik.
Just like previous seasons, this year too Salman Khan has returned as the host of the show. He will be hosting the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes and will be pulling up the defaulters of the week.
Karanvir Bohra nominates Saba Khan-Somi Khan and Kriti Verma-Roshmi Banik.
Romil Chaudhary and Nirmal Singh nominated Nehha Pendse and Dipika Kakar.
Sreesanth nominates Saba Khan-Somi Khan and Kriti Verma-Roshmi Banik.
Saba Khan and Somi Khan nominate Dipika Kakar and Sreesanth.
Nehha Pendse nominates Shivashish Mishra-Sourabh Patel and Kriti Verma-Roshmi Banik.
Deepak Thakur and Urvashi Vani nominate Dipika Kakar and Nehha Pendse.
Dipika Kakar nominates Kriti Verma-Roshmi Banik and Anup Jalota-Jasleen Matharu.
Shivashish Mishra-Sourabh Patel nominate Srishty Rode and Nehha Pendse.
Srishty Rode nominates Anup Jalota-Jasleen Matharu and Shivashish Mishra-Sourabh Patel.
Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu nominate Dipika Kakar and Srishty Rode for eviction.
Bigg Boss gives Kriti Verma and Roshmi Banik a power to save someone from nomination. Kriti and Roshmi save Deepak and Urvashi from nomination.
Bigg Boss asks housemates to nominate contestants for elimination. Karanvir Bohra, Nirmal Singh and Romil Chaudhary have been nominated by the Big Boss.
Kriti Verma gets into an argument with Saba Khan and Somi Khan.
Bigg Boss shows a video clip in which housemates were seen breaking house rules. Bigg Boss punishes Kriti Verma and Roshmi Banik for breaking the rules. Kriti and Roshmi are not safe from nomination for elimination.
Anup Jalota sings “Jo Tumko Ho Pasand Wahi Baat Karenge" for Jasleen Matharu and says everyone is following her.
Dipika Kakar and Nehha Pendse ask Kriti Verma for some help in the kitchen. Sreesanth gives Deepak Thakur a new look.
Kriti Verma apologises to Shivashish Mishra for pushing him into the pool.
Roshmi Banik accidentally fell in the pool while talking to Somi Khan and Shivashish Mishra. Kriti Verma pushes Shivashish in the pool. Shivashish runs towards Kriti. She asks him not to throw her in the pool as it will not look good on camera.
Dipika Kakar, Srishty Rode and Nehha Pendse plan how to perform well in the tasks and cut down the jodis from the house.
Saba Khan tries to explain to Somi Khan where she went wrong. Somi gets irritated and asks her to leave.
Somi Khan says Urvashi Vani will get singles' votes.
Morning begins with Urvashi Vani and Somi Khan’s fight over yesterday’s task.