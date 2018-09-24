Bigg Boss 12 September 24 episode LIVE UPDATES: Bigg Boss punishes Kriti Verma and Roshmi Banik

Follow Us:
Monday, September 24, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy
Today, Bigg Boss will pull up captains Kriti Verma and Roshmi Banik for their careless attitude. They will be reprimanded for not just being unable to manage the house but also breaking rules.

Written by Srishty Arora | Mumbai | Updated: September 24, 2018 10:20:58 pm
Bigg Boss 12 Watch Bigg Boss 12 at 9 pm on Colors.

The twelfth season of television’s most controversial show Bigg Boss airs on Colors channel. In the list of celebrity contestants, there are names like Dipika Kakar, Karanvir Bohra, Srishty Rode, Nehha Pendse, Sreesanth and Anup Jalota with girlfriend Jasleen Matharu. The commoners have come in pairs and includes Somi and Saba Khan, Romil Chaudhary and Nirmal Singh, Sourabh Patel and Shivashish Mishra, Deepak Thakur and Urvashi Vani and Kriti Verma and Roshmi Banik.

Just like previous seasons, this year too Salman Khan has returned as the host of the show. He will be hosting the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes and will be pulling up the defaulters of the week.

21:59 (IST) 24 Sep 2018
Saba-Somi and Kriti-Roshmi nominated

Karanvir Bohra nominates Saba Khan-Somi Khan and Kriti Verma-Roshmi Banik.

21:58 (IST) 24 Sep 2018
Nehha and Dipika nominated

Romil Chaudhary and Nirmal Singh nominated Nehha Pendse and Dipika Kakar.

21:58 (IST) 24 Sep 2018
Saba-Somi and Kriti-Roshmi nominated

Sreesanth nominates Saba Khan-Somi Khan and Kriti Verma-Roshmi Banik.

21:56 (IST) 24 Sep 2018
Dipika and Sreesanth nominated

Saba Khan and Somi Khan nominate Dipika Kakar and Sreesanth.

21:56 (IST) 24 Sep 2018
Shivashish-Sourabh and Kriti-Roshmi nominated

Nehha Pendse nominates Shivashish Mishra-Sourabh Patel and Kriti Verma-Roshmi Banik.

21:52 (IST) 24 Sep 2018
Dipika and Nehha nominated

Deepak Thakur and Urvashi Vani nominate Dipika Kakar and Nehha Pendse.

21:52 (IST) 24 Sep 2018
Kriti-Roshmi and Anup-Jasleen nominated

Dipika Kakar nominates Kriti Verma-Roshmi Banik and Anup Jalota-Jasleen Matharu.

21:50 (IST) 24 Sep 2018
Srishty and Nehha nominated

Shivashish Mishra-Sourabh Patel nominate Srishty Rode and Nehha Pendse.

21:49 (IST) 24 Sep 2018
Anup-Jasleen and Shivashish-Sourabh nominated

Srishty Rode nominates Anup Jalota-Jasleen Matharu and Shivashish Mishra-Sourabh Patel.

21:46 (IST) 24 Sep 2018
Dipika and Srishty nominated

Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu nominate Dipika Kakar and Srishty Rode for eviction.

21:39 (IST) 24 Sep 2018
Deepak and Urvashi are safe from eviction

Bigg Boss gives Kriti Verma and Roshmi Banik a power to save someone from nomination. Kriti and Roshmi save Deepak and Urvashi from nomination.

21:38 (IST) 24 Sep 2018
Second week's nomination begins

Bigg Boss asks housemates to nominate contestants for elimination. Karanvir Bohra, Nirmal Singh and Romil Chaudhary have been nominated by the Big Boss.

21:31 (IST) 24 Sep 2018
Kriti argues with Khan sisters

Kriti Verma gets into an argument with Saba Khan and Somi Khan.

21:27 (IST) 24 Sep 2018
Bigg Boss punishes Kriti and Roshmi

Bigg Boss shows a video clip in which housemates were seen breaking house rules. Bigg Boss punishes Kriti Verma and Roshmi Banik for breaking the rules. Kriti and Roshmi are not safe from nomination for elimination.

21:24 (IST) 24 Sep 2018
Anup sings a song for Jasleen

Anup Jalota sings “Jo Tumko Ho Pasand Wahi Baat Karenge" for Jasleen Matharu and says everyone is following her.

21:21 (IST) 24 Sep 2018
Deepak's new look

Dipika Kakar and Nehha Pendse ask Kriti Verma for some help in the kitchen. Sreesanth gives Deepak Thakur a new look.

21:18 (IST) 24 Sep 2018
Kriti apologises to Shivashish

Kriti Verma apologises to Shivashish Mishra for pushing him into the pool.

21:17 (IST) 24 Sep 2018
Roshmi and Shivashish in the pool

Roshmi Banik accidentally fell in the pool while talking to Somi Khan and Shivashish Mishra. Kriti Verma pushes Shivashish in the pool. Shivashish runs towards Kriti. She asks him not to throw her in the pool as it will not look good on camera.

21:12 (IST) 24 Sep 2018
Singles plot against jodis

Dipika Kakar, Srishty Rode and Nehha Pendse plan how to perform well in the tasks and cut down the jodis from the house.

21:11 (IST) 24 Sep 2018
Somi gets irritated

Saba Khan tries to explain to Somi Khan where she went wrong. Somi gets irritated and asks her to leave.

21:10 (IST) 24 Sep 2018
Urvashi will get singles' votes?

Somi Khan says Urvashi Vani will get singles' votes.

21:10 (IST) 24 Sep 2018
Urvashi and Somi are still fighting over task

Morning begins with Urvashi Vani and Somi Khan’s fight over yesterday’s task.

This year, Bigg Boss airs at 9 pm on weekdays as well as on the weekends. The repeat telecast of the show can be watched on Voot app. Also, to save your favourite contestant from eviction, you have to log in to the Voot app.

