Saturday, September 22, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy
Live now

Bigg Boss 12 September 22 episode LIVE UPDATES

Bigg Boss Season 12 September 22 2018 episode live updates: Will there be an elimination today? Who will face the axe of eviction? Watch Bigg Boss 12 on Colors TV at 9 pm.

Written by Arushi Jain | New Delhi | Updated: September 22, 2018 9:03:27 pm
Bigg Boss Bigg Boss 12 September 22 2018 episode LIVE: Watch Bigg Boss 12 every day at 9 pm only on Colors.

The twelfth season of television’s most controversial show Bigg Boss airs on Colors channel. In the list of celebrity contestants, there are names like Dipika Kakar, Karanvir Bohra, Srishty Rode, Nehha Pendse, Sreesanth and Anup Jalota with girlfriend Jasleen Matharu. The commoners have come in pairs and includes Somi and Saba Khan, Romil Chaudhary and Nirmal Singh, Sourabh Patel and Shivashish Mishra, Deepak Thakur and Urvashi Vani and Kriti Verma and Roshmi Banik.

Just like previous seasons, this year too Salman Khan has returned as the host of the show. He will be hosting the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes and will be pulling up the defaulters of the week.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 12.

21:03 (IST) 22 Sep 2018
Salman's Bigg Boss song

Salman Khan is back to host the Weekend Ka Vaar. He begins by singing a special song he has composed for Bigg Boss and its viewers. After singing, he makes fun of himself for spoiling his own song, "Main Hoon Hero".

20:43 (IST) 22 Sep 2018
A sneak peek at tonight's episode

This year, Bigg Boss airs at 9 pm on weekdays as well as on the weekends. The repeat telecast of the show can be watched on Voot app. Also, to save your favourite contestant from eviction, you have to log in to the Voot app.

