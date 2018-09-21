Bigg Boss 12 September 20 episode highlights: Roshmi Banik and Kriti Verma become captains

Watch Bigg Boss 12 every day at 9 pm only on Colors. Watch Bigg Boss 12 every day at 9 pm only on Colors.

Fourth day of Big Boss starts with the song “Badshah”.

Jasleen Matharu asks Karanvir Bohra how does she look as she has to look good for wishing Anup Jalota Good Morning.

Romil Chaudhary asks Nirmal Singh to be more active in the house.

Bigg Boss calls everyone to the living area and announces the captaincy task. Bigg Boss asks singles to nominate one female contestant for the captaincy task amongst them and jodis have to do the same.

Singles nominate Dipika Kakar for the captaincy task. Jodis decided to nominate Roshmi Banik and Kriti Verma but Saba and Somi Khan disagree with them.

Roshmi Banik and Kriti Verma get nominated after convincing Somi Khan and Saba Khan.

Dipika Kakar, Kriti Verma and Roshmi Banik fight for the captaincy task.

Bigg Boss gives captaincy tasks to the nominated contestants in which Anup Jalota is the king of the house. Dipikar Kakar, Kriti Verma and Roshmi Banik have to impress the king and in return they will get a rose from the king. Contestant with the maximum number of roses will win the task.

Kriti Verma gets her first rose for the punctuality.

Sreesanth abuses Shivashish Mishra. Sreesanth says he was in the character. Shivashish gets offended.

Karanvir Bohra puts on an attire to impress Jasleen Matharu as she is the wazir. Anup Jasleen discuses with Jasleen that Dipika Kakkar should win this task.

Kriti Verma and Roshmi Banik prepare a dance performance for Anup Jalota. On the other hand, Karanvi Bohra, Nehha Pendse, Srishty Rode and Sreesanth perform on behalf of Dipika Kakar.

Anup Jalota gives all the roses to Dipika Kakar. Dipika gives her roses to Anup Jalota. Deepak Thakur snatches all the roses from Anup jalota and hides in the toilet. Romil Chaudhary asks his team to give back their roses. Roshmi Banik and Kriti Verma win the task with the maximum number of roses. Dipika cries for losing the task because of her mistake.

Sreesanth clarifies that he was abusing himself.

Sourabh Patel cries because Shivashish Mishra didn’t accept Sreesanth’s apology.

