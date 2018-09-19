Bigg Boss 12 September 19 preview: First nomination of the season to change equations

Watch Bigg Boss 12 on Colors at 9 pm. Watch Bigg Boss 12 on Colors at 9 pm.

While last night was all about Sreesanth’s tantrums and the Khan sisters’ trying to gain limelight, today’s episode will trigger a war with the announcement of the first nomination.

The day will begin with housemates dancing on “Raita phail gaya” not knowing what’s in store for them. While Bigg Boss will ask jodis to nominate one contestant among the singletons, the singletons had to pick a jodi. To make matter worse, Bigg Boss will ask them to pick from selected two choices.

Adding some fun in the house, Deepak Thakur will be seen enthralling the housemates with his English composition. Unmindful of what the lyrics express, his song would leave the housemates in splits. He would further start comparing the fights in the Bigg Boss house to the ‘Battle of Panipat’.

While some contestants will continue to snap at each other, new bonds will be seen blooming. Srishty Rode and Urvashi Vani’s sisterly concerns will melt the audience heart, while Somi Khan and Kriti Verma and Shivashish Mishra and Romil Chaudhary will find true friends in each other.

Also, while the other housemates would continue to stand against the Khan sisters, Karanvir Bohra will stand by them as their only confidant. The Naagin 2 actor will also decide to give Sourabh Patel a makeover by trimming his beard.

With equations changing in the house and nomination further complicating equations, let’s see what lies ahead in the Bigg Boss 12 house.

