Wednesday, September 19, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy
Bigg Boss 12, September 19 episode LIVE UPDATES

Anup Jalota, Jasleen Matharu, Dipika Kakar, Karanvir Bohra, Srishty Rode, Nehha Pendse, Sreesanth, Saba Khan, Somi Khan and Deepak Thakur among others will be seen on Bigg Boss 12.

Written by Srishty Arora | Mumbai | Updated: September 19, 2018 9:17:24 pm
bigg boss 12 live updates Bigg Boss 12, September 19 episode live updates: Watch Bigg Boss 12 every day at 9 pm only on Colors.

The contestants wake up to the tune of ‘Raita Phail Gaya’. New bonds are being formed among the housemates as this is only their third day inside the Bigg Boss house.

It’s also the first nomination of the season today. The single contestants will nominate one jodi and the jodis will nominate one singleton. The jodis will be shown two single contestants on the screen and the same will be the case with the singletons. After a lot of back and forth, the final decision about this year’s first nomination will be made.

Follow all the latest updates about Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 12.

21:17 (IST) 19 Sep 2018
Niraml and Anup reprimand Deepak

Niraml Singh and Anup Thakur reprimand Deepak Thakur for his poisonous remark. They ask him not to add tadka to the issue.

21:16 (IST) 19 Sep 2018
Deepak's poisonous remark

Deepak Thakur remarks that Saba Khan is poisonous. Kriti Verma agrees with him. Somi Khan overhears them. The Khan sisters lose their cool.

21:13 (IST) 19 Sep 2018
Karanvir plays mediator

Karanvir Bohra plays the mediator between Sreesanth and the Khan sisters.

21:04 (IST) 19 Sep 2018
Housemates try to calm down Sreesanth

Sreesanth decides to quit the show. Everyone convinces him to put on his mike and try to solve his issues with Somi Khan and Saba Khan.

20:48 (IST) 19 Sep 2018
A sneak peek at tonight's Bigg Boss 12 episode
