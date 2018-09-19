Bigg Boss 12, September 19 episode LIVE UPDATES

The contestants wake up to the tune of ‘Raita Phail Gaya’. New bonds are being formed among the housemates as this is only their third day inside the Bigg Boss house.
It’s also the first nomination of the season today. The single contestants will nominate one jodi and the jodis will nominate one singleton. The jodis will be shown two single contestants on the screen and the same will be the case with the singletons. After a lot of back and forth, the final decision about this year’s first nomination will be made.
Niraml Singh and Anup Thakur reprimand Deepak Thakur for his poisonous remark. They ask him not to add tadka to the issue.
Deepak Thakur remarks that Saba Khan is poisonous. Kriti Verma agrees with him. Somi Khan overhears them. The Khan sisters lose their cool.
Karanvir Bohra plays the mediator between Sreesanth and the Khan sisters.
Sreesanth decides to quit the show. Everyone convinces him to put on his mike and try to solve his issues with Somi Khan and Saba Khan.