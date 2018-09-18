Bigg Boss 12, September 18 episode live updates: Watch Bigg Boss 12 every day at 9 pm only on Colors. Bigg Boss 12, September 18 episode live updates: Watch Bigg Boss 12 every day at 9 pm only on Colors.

In today’s episode of Bigg Boss 12, we will see the boys of Bigg Boss house take over the kitchen. While Sresanth fails to make the perfect roti, Anup Jalota’s lachcha paratha impresses all.

The BB Press Conference on Tuesday will be moderated by Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde and TV actor Karan Patel. With Dipika Kakaar taking on the Khan sisters, the task becomes intense, leading to a heated argument. After Sreesanth resfuses to participate in BB Press Conference task, another argument takes place between the former crickter and the sisters from Jaipur. Miffed with them, the housemates later plot against Khan sisters.