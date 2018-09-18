Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 18, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy
Bigg Boss 12, September 18 episode LIVE UPDATES

Dipika Kakar, Karanvir Bohra, Srishty Rode, Nehha Pendse, Sreesanth, Anup Jalota, Jasleen Matharu, Romil Chaudhary, Nirmal Singh, Sourabh Patel, Shivashish Mishra and Deepak Thakur among others will be seen on Bigg Boss 12.

Written by Srishty Arora | Mumbai | Updated: September 18, 2018 9:08:21 pm
Bigg Boss 12 Bigg Boss 12, September 18 episode live updates: Watch Bigg Boss 12 every day at 9 pm only on Colors.

In today’s episode of Bigg Boss 12, we will see the boys of Bigg Boss house take over the kitchen. While Sresanth fails to make the perfect roti, Anup Jalota’s lachcha paratha impresses all.

Also Read | Saba Khan: I don’t forgive people who go against me

The BB Press Conference on Tuesday will be moderated by Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde and TV actor Karan Patel. With Dipika Kakaar taking on the Khan sisters, the task becomes intense, leading to a heated argument. After Sreesanth resfuses to participate in BB Press Conference task, another argument takes place between the former crickter and the sisters from Jaipur. Miffed with them, the housemates later plot against Khan sisters.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 12.

21:04 (IST) 18 Sep 2018
Play-fighting

Shivashish Mishra, Somi Khan and Saba Khan tell the housemates that they were play-fighting.

20:54 (IST) 18 Sep 2018
A sneak peek at tonight's episode

Now that all 17 contestants have got themselves locked up inside the house, the audience is eager to know about their second day in Bigg Boss Season 12. The beach-themed house has already impressed everyone. But will it provide an equally happy space and comfort to the housemates?

