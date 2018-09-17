Bigg Boss 12 September 17 preview: Housemates to target Anup and Jasleen

Watch Bigg Boss 12 tonight at 9 pm on Colors Watch Bigg Boss 12 tonight at 9 pm on Colors

Devotional singer Anup Jalota and his girlfriend Jasleen Matharu have emerged as one of the most ‘vichitra jodis’ of Bigg Boss 12. On the premiere night, host Salman Khan and the panelists were left shocked and amazed as the bhajan maestro revealed his love story. And now in tonight’s episode, gear up to see them hog all the limelight once again.

The first day at the Bigg Boss 12 house will start with Dipika Kakar and Sourabh Patel taking charge of the kitchen. Karanvir Bohra’s OCD will get him to nag contestants to clean up the washroom. Away from all the madness, Deepak Thakur and Urvashi Vani will be fascinated with the jacuzzi and will be seen discussing the bathroom decor at length.

As the day will begin, Anup and Jasleen’s relationship will turn into a bone of contention in the house. While Anup and Jasleen state that there are many relations other than being a couple, the curious housemates try to dig deep to find the truth behind their relationship. While Anup would confess that Jasleen is an important part of his life, his ladylove will want to play safe and try to avoid the growing queries. She would try hard to hide her affair.

The real drama will begin when Bigg Boss would announce the first task of the season – ‘BB Press Conference’. The task would require one single contestant to challenge a jodi who they think is weaker than them. While housemates would be allowed to cross-question, the contestants would need to defend themselves stating why they are not weak as compared to the other. The moderator for the task would be Bigg Boss 11 contestants Hina Khan and Hiten Tejwani. The task would have an effect on the nomination also.

On the other hand, the Khan sisters Saba and Somi and Shivashish Mishra will decide to indulge in a fake fight which would upset Sreesanth and Urvashi.

The first day of the season seems to be really exciting, isn’t it?

