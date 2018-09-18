Bigg Boss 12 highlights: Deepak Thakur gives befitting reply to Nehha Pendse in first task

Bigg Boss 12: The first episode witnessed some conversations among the contestants about Anup and Jasleen’s relationship. Bigg Boss 12: The first episode witnessed some conversations among the contestants about Anup and Jasleen’s relationship.

The first day inside the Bigg Boss house started on a high note. To make the show an interesting watch from the very beginning, Bigg Boss introduced the first task of the season, ‘BB Press Conference’. In it, the singletons had to ask the jodis questions and prove why they deserve to be in the show over them. Unlike the previous seasons, the contestants of the last season of Bigg Boss appeared in the very first episode. Bigg Boss 11 finalist Hina Khan and contestant Hiten Tejwani were the special guests of the BB Press Conference.

The first war of words happened between TV actor Srishty Rode and the most ‘vichitra’ jodi, Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu. Srishty tried to make a point by saying that she is capable of doing luxury budget tasks over the veteran singer. Also, Anup and Jasleen’s relationship was put to test as housemates raised questions over it. While Dipika Kakar and Nehha Pendse pointed Jasleen’s reluctance to accept the relationship until Bigg Boss told the house about it, Karanvir Bohra asked Jasleen why she is not ready to accept it when Anup is saying they share a romantic bond.

The jodi hit back with a simple reply that their’s is not an immature relationship where they will call each other girlfriend or boyfriend or will only spend time with each other. However, their argument failed to save them from being tagged as a weak link and Srishty proved she is more capable of being in the Bigg Boss house.

Singer Deepak and Urvashi were challenged next by TV and film actor Nehha Pendse. Nehha said that the duo is not capable of making any connection and do not participate in the daily chores. Deepak had a befitting reply to Nehha’s claim. He said he cannot just sit and play with utensils in the kitchen to show he is working. His witty replies impressed the housemates and it was Nehha who was tagged as a misfit for the house.

The task was called off for the day and the rest of the contestants will take it up in today’s episode. Later, to add spice to the episode, Shivashish Mishra and the sister duo Saba and Somi Khan had a fake fight. First, the contestants took it for real but later they understood the purpose of it.

In today’s episode, the first major fight of the season is expected between sisters Somi and Saba and the rest of the house. The fight will have an impact on the task as well where Shilpa Shinde and Karan Patel will be the special guests and will try to make peace in the house.

