Bigg Boss 12 September 17 Episode LIVE UPDATES: Housemates grill Jasleen and Anup

Bigg Boss 12 premiered with a bang on Sunday. The Salman Khan hosted show kept its word of having several ‘vichitra jodis’ like Shivashish Mishra-Sourabh Patel, Romil Chaudhary-Nirmal Singh and Deepak Thakur-Urvashi Vani. But it was the pair of ghazal singer Anup Jalota-Jasleen Matharu which grabbed eyeballs. TV actors like Karanvir Bohra, Dipika Kakar and Shrishty Rode, and former cricketer Sreesanth are some of the other participants this season.
In today’s episode, last season’s contestants Hina Khan and Hiten Tejwani will return as the ‘sanchalaks’ or the judges of this week’s nomination task. And amid all this, Anup and Jasleen will also face a lot of questions about their relationship.
Bigg Boss 12 housemates question Jasleen Matharu and Anup Jalota's relationship. Jasleen is not ready to open up about her relationship with Anup.
Jasleen Matharu says that not every task is based on physical factor.
Srishty Rode, who challenged Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu for the conference, tells them that they are the weakest jodi on the show. She adds that Anup is not fit for the physical tasks.
The moderator for the BB Press Conference task would be Bigg Boss 11 contestants Hina Khan and Hiten Tejwani.
Bigg Boss announces the first task called BB Press Conference. The task would require one single contestant to challenge a jodi who they think is weaker than them. While housemates would be allowed to cross-question, the contestants would need to defend themselves stating why they are not weak as compared to the other.
Deepak Thakur is miffed with the behaviour and comments of some Bigg Boss 12 housemates. He share his displeasure with Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu. Deepak complains to Jasleen that Sourabh Patel tried to shut him down while he was giving his point of view.
Romil Chaudhary tries to play safe by saying he wll handle the kitchen with Sourabh Patel like Shilpa Shinde used to do in previous season.
Jasleen Matharu tries to justify her relationship with Anup Jalota. She says they have a different kind of bonding and their relationship doesn’t need a tag.
Anup Jalota tells his reason for coming on Bigg Boss 12. He shares that his partner Jasleen Matharu wants to be on the show and so he is accompanying her.
The Bigg Boss 12 housemates dance on Judwaa song "Tan Tana Tan Tan Taara".
Commoners Deepak Thakur and Urvashi Vani are fascinated by the jacuzzi in the Bigg Boss 12 house.