Bigg Boss 12 September 17 Episode LIVE UPDATES: Housemates grill Jasleen and Anup

Bigg Boss Season 12 September 17 2018 episode live updates: Watch Bigg Boss 12 every day on Colors at 9 pm. Bigg Boss Season 12 September 17 2018 episode live updates: Watch Bigg Boss 12 every day on Colors at 9 pm.

Bigg Boss 12 premiered with a bang on Sunday. The Salman Khan hosted show kept its word of having several ‘vichitra jodis’ like Shivashish Mishra-Sourabh Patel, Romil Chaudhary-Nirmal Singh and Deepak Thakur-Urvashi Vani. But it was the pair of ghazal singer Anup Jalota-Jasleen Matharu which grabbed eyeballs. TV actors like Karanvir Bohra, Dipika Kakar and Shrishty Rode, and former cricketer Sreesanth are some of the other participants this season.

Also Read | Jasleen Matharu: Ready to face criticism about my relationship with Anup Jalota and Sreesanth: Not bothered about people’s perceptions about my past

In today’s episode, last season’s contestants Hina Khan and Hiten Tejwani will return as the ‘sanchalaks’ or the judges of this week’s nomination task. And amid all this, Anup and Jasleen will also face a lot of questions about their relationship.