Bigg Boss 12 September 17 Episode LIVE UPDATES: Housemates grill Jasleen and Anup

Monday, September 17, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy
Written by Srishty Arora | Mumbai | Updated: September 17, 2018 9:36:16 pm
Bigg Boss Season 12 September 17 2018 episode live updates: Watch Bigg Boss 12 every day on Colors at 9 pm.

Bigg Boss 12 premiered with a bang on Sunday. The Salman Khan hosted show kept its word of having several ‘vichitra jodis’ like Shivashish Mishra-Sourabh Patel, Romil Chaudhary-Nirmal Singh and Deepak Thakur-Urvashi Vani. But it was the pair of ghazal singer Anup Jalota-Jasleen Matharu which grabbed eyeballs. TV actors like Karanvir Bohra, Dipika Kakar and Shrishty Rode, and former cricketer Sreesanth are some of the other participants this season.

Also Read | Jasleen Matharu: Ready to face criticism about my relationship with Anup Jalota and Sreesanth: Not bothered about people’s perceptions about my past

In today’s episode, last season’s contestants Hina Khan and Hiten Tejwani will return as the ‘sanchalaks’ or the judges of this week’s nomination task. And amid all this, Anup and Jasleen will also face a lot of questions about their relationship.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 12.

21:33 (IST) 17 Sep 2018
Housemates question Jasleen and Anup's relationship

Bigg Boss 12 housemates question Jasleen Matharu and Anup Jalota's relationship. Jasleen is not ready to open up about her relationship with Anup.

21:29 (IST) 17 Sep 2018
Jasleen defends Anup

Jasleen Matharu says that not every task is based on physical factor.

21:28 (IST) 17 Sep 2018
Anup is not fit for the physical tasks, says Srishty

Srishty Rode, who challenged Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu for the conference, tells them that they are the weakest jodi on the show. She adds that Anup is not fit for the physical tasks.

21:25 (IST) 17 Sep 2018
Hina and Hiten enter Bigg Bos 12

The moderator for the  BB Press Conference task would be Bigg Boss 11 contestants Hina Khan and Hiten Tejwani.

21:23 (IST) 17 Sep 2018
Bigg Boss announces first task

Bigg Boss announces the first task called BB Press Conference. The task would require one single contestant to challenge a jodi who they think is weaker than them. While housemates would be allowed to cross-question, the contestants would need to defend themselves stating why they are not weak as compared to the other.

21:18 (IST) 17 Sep 2018
Deepak Thakur is miffed

Deepak Thakur is miffed with the behaviour and comments of some Bigg Boss 12 housemates. He share his displeasure with Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu. Deepak complains to Jasleen that Sourabh Patel tried to shut him down while he was giving his point of view.

21:12 (IST) 17 Sep 2018
Romil wants to manage the kitchen

Romil Chaudhary tries to play safe by saying he wll handle the kitchen with Sourabh Patel like Shilpa Shinde used to do in previous season.

21:10 (IST) 17 Sep 2018
Jasleen justifies relationship with Anup

Jasleen  Matharu tries to justify her relationship with Anup Jalota. She says they have a different kind of bonding and their relationship doesn’t need a tag.

21:07 (IST) 17 Sep 2018
Anup enters Bigg Boss 12 for Jasleen

Anup Jalota tells his reason for coming on Bigg Boss 12. He shares that his partner Jasleen Matharu wants to be on the show and so he is accompanying her.

21:05 (IST) 17 Sep 2018
Housemates' morning dance

The Bigg Boss 12 housemates dance on Judwaa song "Tan Tana Tan Tan Taara".

21:04 (IST) 17 Sep 2018
Deepak and Urvashi are impressed by the jacuzzi

Commoners Deepak Thakur and Urvashi Vani are fascinated by the jacuzzi in the Bigg Boss 12 house.

21:02 (IST) 17 Sep 2018
A sneak peek at tonight's Bigg Boss 12 episode

Now that all 17 contestants have got themselves locked up inside the house, the audience is eager to know about their first day in Bigg Boss Season 12. The beach-themed house has already impressed everyone. But will it provide an equally happy space and comfort to the housemates?

