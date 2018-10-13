Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar October 13 episode LIVE UPDATES: Shivashish is mentally weak, says Salman

Salman Khan is back on television screens with Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar. This week, the superstar will be accompanied by Kajol who will promote her latest release Helicopter Eela. Both Kajol and Salman will indulge in super entertaining games. Kajol will also interact with the housemates.
We would also see Salman in a furious mode this weekend as the housemates have broken rules and regulations of Bigg Boss.
The twelfth season of television’s most controversial show Bigg Boss airs on Colors. In the list of celebrity contestants, there are names like Dipika Kakar, Karanvir Bohra, Srishty Rode, Nehha Pendse, Sreesanth, Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu. The commoners have come in pairs and include Somi and Saba Khan, Romil Chaudhary and Surbhi Rana, Sourabh Patel and Shivashish Mishra and Deepak Thakur and Urvashi Vani.
Salman Khan says he doesn’t want to be a part of this show where people are physically abusing each other. He says if this happens again, he will quit the show.
Salman Khan says that if physical abuse continues to happen in the show, he will take a stand against the contestants and ask them to leave right away, irrespective of Bigg Boss’ decision.
Salman Khan tells Srishty Ride that her physically aggressive portion in the episode wasn’t shown on television because now the show airs during family time. Salman scolds Srishty Rode and taunts Shivashish Mishra by asking the former to be mentally strong.
Karanvir Bohra says 49% was Srishty Rode’s fault while 51% was Saba Khan’s fault. Salman Khan says both the contestants were equally aggressive. He tells Srishty that if she would have punched Saba, she could have landed herself in trouble, even legally.
Salman Khan moves to captaincy task. He asks Karanvir Bohra who was more at fault – Srishty Rode or Saba Khan.
Salman calls Shivashish Mishra mentally weak and reasons that because of his own weakness, he chose to hurt Deepak Thakur physically.
Shivashish Mishra and Deepak Thakur hug each other and accept each other’s faults. Salman Khan comes back and meets the contestants.
As Salman Khan walks out, the housemates try to make Shivashish Mishra understand how wrong he is. Shivashish calls Deepak Thakur to have a chat privately. The two discuss and revisit the entire luxury budget and captaincy task episode.
While Sreesanth expresses Shivashish Mishra should apologise, Shivashish continues to argue with Salman Khan which irritates the housemates.
Shivashish Mishra says he isn’t at fault, but Salman Khan asks if violence is allowed in the house. Deepak Thakur says Shivashish is extremely mean and self-centered.
Shivashish Mishra says he aimed for the shield. Salman Khan asks if it is fine for him to leave the show. Salman shows disappointment in Sourabh Patel.
Salman Khan shows a video where Shivashish Mishra, Sreesanth, Srishty Rode and Sourabh Patel are planning the attack on Deepak Thakur. Salman questions Shivashish that he planned to kick Deepak beforehand.
Salman Khan asks why Karanvir Bohra was biased towards Srishty Rode when Deepak Thakur was hurt. Karanvir explains his stance.
Salman Khan dedicates “Main Aisa Kyun hun” song to Karanvir Bohra as he starts to talk about the luxury budget task.
Salman Khan asks Deepak Thakur to sing the song he has composed for Sreesanth. As Deepak sings, Sreesanth becomes emotional.
Dipika Kakar explains that Sreesanth was the mastermind behind every game or task they have played. Surbhi Rana says doubles gave Sreesanth the confidence to play the way he wants and that did not go well with Dipika.
Salman Khan questions Surbhi Rana, asking her why she thinks singles have dominated Sreesanth in the house. Surbhi says singles in the house didn’t let Sreesanth to express or put his point of view in front.
Romil Chaudhary questions Dipika Kakar and says if it is justified to evict her or nominate her giving the reason that she misses her husband.
Salman Khan asks Dipika Kakar if she was content with her decision, then why was she explaining herself in front of every camera.
Salman Khan dedicates a song to Dipika Kakar - “Dushman na kare dost ne woh kaam kiya hai.” The actor asks Dipika why she took Sreesanth’s name during mid-week eviction.
Nehha Pendse says she is not Shaatir but not even Bewakoof. Salman Khan teases Nehha.
Salman Khan says being Shaatir, which means clever, is a compliment.
Both Surbhi Rana and Dipika Kakar indulge in a verbal spat.
Surbhi Rana remarks to be sweet and caring according to situation is not right.
Surbhi Rana raises the point why Dipika Kakar took the name of Sreesanth during the mid-week eviction. Dipika says her nature is to care for everyone and she is not acting as one cannot act for a month.
Salman Khan asks Surbhi Rana why Dipika Kakar is Shaatir. Surbhi says she is making full use of her image that she has made over the years through her serial.
Salman Khan meets the rest of the contestants in the main house. He wishes everyone Happy Navratri. He starts to interact with the nominated contestants Karanvir Bohra and Nehha Pendse.
Sreesanth promises that he will reveal the true faces of the housemates and play the game like them. Salman complements Sreesanth that he has been playing really well this week.
Sreesanth says being in the secret room he got to know the true colours of Dipika Kakar, Karanvir Bohra and Srishty Rode. The former crickter says he will forgive once he is back in the game but what has hurt him more is how she behaved with Srishty despite her being from her field.
Sreesanth explains Nehha Pendse is controlled by Dipika Kakar. He claims Saba and Somi Khan are the intelligent duo in the house.
Anup Jalota says Dipika Kakar was smart to know that Sreesanth has got the game right and hence, she didn’t leave the chance to evict him.
Salman Khan speaks to Sreesanth and Anup Jalota who are living in the secret room of the Bigg Boss House.
Salman questions Sreesanth on what basis he gave Dipika Kakar the title of Shaatir.
Bigg Boss says celebrities outside the BB house have given the titles to the housemates. Salman Khan shows what happened in the house after the task.
According to Sreesanth and Anup Jalota, Kapati title goes to Romil Chaudhary, Double Dholki title goes to Sourabh Patel and Shaatir title goes to Dipika Kakar.
Now, Salman Khan take the viewers to Sreesanth and Anup Jalota. The two decide the final titles for the contestants.
Urvashi Vani, in terms of presence, is assigned the title of Zero. Karanvir Bohra gets Kapati title. Now, one among Shivashish Mishra and Nehha Pendse will get Bewakoof title. Eventually, Shivashish gets the title.
While Saba Khan gets Double Dholki title, Surbhi Rana gets Khalnayak title.
Romil Chaudhary and Nehha Pendse get into a verbal spat. Dipika Kakar wants to assign Bewakoof title to Saba Khan but she disagrees to it.
The task is to assign a bad word to each of the contestant. Romil Chaudhary gets the title of cunning aka Shaatir. Double Dholki title leads to conflict among the housemates. Deepak Thakur gets the Dhokebaaz title.
Salman Khan asks if Dipika Kakar’s tears are of a crocodile or for real. The actor further informs that someone among Nehha Pendse and Karanvir Bohra will go home today.
He adds the housemates will be given a task and the jailmates join the house.