Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar October 13 episode LIVE UPDATES: Shivashish is mentally weak, says Salman

Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar October 13 episode: Salman Khan will roast Srishty Rode and Saba-Somi. Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar October 13 episode: Salman Khan will roast Srishty Rode and Saba-Somi.

Salman Khan is back on television screens with Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar. This week, the superstar will be accompanied by Kajol who will promote her latest release Helicopter Eela. Both Kajol and Salman will indulge in super entertaining games. Kajol will also interact with the housemates.

We would also see Salman in a furious mode this weekend as the housemates have broken rules and regulations of Bigg Boss.

The twelfth season of television’s most controversial show Bigg Boss airs on Colors. In the list of celebrity contestants, there are names like Dipika Kakar, Karanvir Bohra, Srishty Rode, Nehha Pendse, Sreesanth, Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu. The commoners have come in pairs and include Somi and Saba Khan, Romil Chaudhary and Surbhi Rana, Sourabh Patel and Shivashish Mishra and Deepak Thakur and Urvashi Vani.