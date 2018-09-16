Bigg Boss 12 contestants list, house, start date, time, voting, channel: All you need to know

Bigg Boss Season 12: Salman Khan will return to host Bigg Boss 12 tonight on Colors TV Bigg Boss Season 12: Salman Khan will return to host Bigg Boss 12 tonight on Colors TV

One of the most controversial shows of Indian television, Bigg Boss 12, is going to premiere tonight. The show will start with a bang from 9 pm on Colors TV. A sneak peek of a few contestants has already been revealed on the official Twitter handle of the show, including that of celebrity participants such as cricketer S Sreesanth and television actor Nehha Pendse. On Saturday, common contestant Roshmi Banik and former Roadies contestant Surbhi Rana were selected by the audience to be a part of Season 12. Devotional singer Anup Jalota, actors Karanvir Bohra and Srishty Rode are among those who will be seen in the new season of the popular reality show.

The contestants

The theme of the show this year is ‘Vichitra Jodis.’ While the full list of contestants is yet to be revealed, we are sure about a few faces that will be featuring on the new season of the show. Television star Karanvir Bohra, TV actor Srishty Rode, singer Anup Jalota, former cricketer S Sreesanth, actor Nehha Pendse, TV star Dipika Kakar, former Roadies contestant Surbhi Rana, Gangs of Wasseypur singer Deepak Thakur and commoners Roshmi Banik, Romil Chaudhary and Nirmal Singh are among those who will be seen on Bigg Boss 12.

Voting

On Saturday, the makers allowed viewers for the first time in the history of the show to select their own set of contestants from the Bigg Boss Outhouse for Season 12. Through the Voot app, the viewers selected their favourite participants for the show. The potential housemates were required to perform specific tasks in the Bigg Boss Outhouse in order to win votes. Commoner Roshmi Banik and former Roadies Surbhi Rana have been selected to be a part of the show through the votes.

The Big Boss house

A ‘bigg’ part of the show is the Big Boss house. Every season, the house is styled differently. From its furniture to its entire decor, the house is as much of interest to the audience as it is to the housemates. With Season 12, the makers have decided to give the Bigg Boss house a fresh look. Indianexpress.com got an exclusive peek at the house ahead of the grand premiere as the makers decided to give a tour of the beach-themed house. Every little thing has been tweaked and twisted to give the contestants the feel of a beach. The kitchen counter is boat-shaped, while the bedroom area boasts of a design akin to sea waves, with blue patterns adorning the walls and the carpet area.

“The beachy tranquil décor of the Bigg Boss house may lure the contestants into thinking that their journey in the house will be a relaxed one, but the out-of-the-box tasks will quickly pull them back to reality,” Abhishek Rege, CEO, Endemol Shine India, said in a statement earlier.

Where, when and how to watch Bigg Boss 12

The Salman Khan-hosted show will premiere at 9 pm on Colors TV on September 16 and will air from Monday-Sunday at the same time. To watch the show online, viewers will have to download the Voot app from Google Play Store. The episodes will be aired the following morning on the app. For those bemoaning the lack of television, fear not, there is a way out. The show will be streamed live on the Jio TV app as well.

Happy watching!

