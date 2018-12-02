Bigg Boss 12: Deepak Thakur should be evicted, says poll

This week, Deepak Thakur, Jasleen Matharu, Dipika Kakar, Megha Dhade and Romil Choudhary have been nominated for eviction. While captain of the week Surbhi Rana chose to nominate Deepak, Romil, Jasleen and Dipika during a task, Megha, who is the Marathi Bigg Boss winner, was chosen to be nominated by Bigg Boss himself for her behaviour during the week.

Today, during the Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan, the actor will announce one name among the five contestants who will leave the house. However, before the actual results, indianexpress.com conducted a poll to know the audience’s decision.

According to the poll, the viewers wants Deepak Thakur to be out of the show as he garnered the maximum number of votes (32.58%). However, there is a neck-to-neck competition between him and Jasleen who secured 28.49%.

Interestingly, Deepak has been contributing a lot in creating havoc in the house. If Surbhi Rana is a troublemaker, Deepak has done everything possible to gain the maximum footage in the house.

On the other hand, Jasleen has been struggling to keep up with the game. She has been trying quite hard but it seems that her efforts are going in vain.

Bigg Boss 12 airs every Monday-Sunday at 9 pm on Colors TV.