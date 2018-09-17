Bigg Boss 12 premiere: Anup Jalota and girlfriend Jasleen Matharu steal the show

Bigg Boss 12: Here’s a quick recap of everything that happened on the show Sunday night Bigg Boss 12: Here’s a quick recap of everything that happened on the show Sunday night

Wildly popular show Bigg Boss returned to Indian television with a bang on Sunday night. The nearly-three-hour episode turned out to be fun, and with a host like Salman Khan, this hardly comes as a surprise. The ‘Bhai’ of Bollywood made a grand entry on the show to upbeat music as he introduced the theme of ‘Vichitra Jodis.’ He further added that for the first time in the history of the show, Bigg Boss already houses a few contestants – former Roadies contestants Surbhi Rana, Kriti Verma, and commoners Mital Joshi and Roshmi Banik.

The Bigg Night begins

In a sneak peek, it’s revealed that the aforementioned participants have been engaging in verbal spats a la true Bigg Boss fashion. The audience is then told that out of Surbhi-Kriti and Roshmi-Mital, only one pair will be selected for the new season of the show. Salman further enlightened the viewers about the show’s new concept saying that Season 12 is all about jodis and singles and that those who come in jodis will be treated as one participant.

The first set of housemates

The ‘Bigg Night’ started on a high note with the host introducing the first set of special guests– Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar and Season 11 winner Shilpa Shinde. Shilpa and Manveer were on the show to judge the soon-to-be housemates. The two pit the singles against jodis. Salman informs the audience about the first fun task of the show saying that the one who fails the competition will get a salute from the installed ‘tope’ (cannon) on stage.

Television star Karanvir Bohra then makes his entry, stating it was difficult for him to leave his children and wife Teejay Sidhu behind and join the new season. The actor shares an emotional moment with his wife and is advised by Salman to be on his toes on the show. After Karanvir’s introduction, the first pair of Season 12, Shivashish Mishra and Sourabh Patel, is called on the show. Karanvir ends up losing the task to Sourabh and Shivashish and gets his face ‘blackened’ in turn.

Television star Dipika Kakar Ibrahim graces the Bigg Boss 12 stage

After the fun task, host Salman Khan introduced Dipika Kakar and the actor made her entry dancing to Salman’s hit track “Tere Mast Mast Do Nain.” Salman then engaged in some friendly banter with her, joking about how she is ready to leave her husband within a few months of their marriage. Dipika was then questioned about her survival strategy in the house by Shilpa, to which the actor responded that she would stay true to her nature. Dipika’s actor-husband Shoaib Ibrahim was then called on stage to wish her luck.

Later, another interesting pair of Romil Chaudhary and Nirmal Singh was called upon the stage. After being questioned by Salman, the two were pit against May I Come in Madam star Nehha Pendse. The task was preceded by Nehha’s electric performance. The actor regaled the crowd by acting out a scene with the host.

When Anup Jalota and girlfriend Jasleen Matharu engaged in a sing-off

However, one of the most entertaining pairs had to be that of devotional singer Anup Jalota and his partner Jasleen Matharu. The two were rumoured to be dating each other and finally opened up on their relationship on the Bigg Boss stage. Jasleen even dedicated a couple of tracks to Anup, while Salman lauded her vocals.

Sristy Rode and Rubina Dilaik burn the floor

Later, actors and best friends Sristy Rode and Rubina Dilaik set the stage on fire with their moves. Srishty was introduced alongside Jaipur sisters Somi and Saba Khan and she immediately took a liking to them. However, before the three entered the house, Rubina spilled a few fun secrets about Srishty’s sleeping habits, much to the audience’s delight.

Sreesanth’s new look

Other contestants like singer Deepak Thakur and Urvashi Vani from Bihar were introduced by the host, which was followed by the announcement of the final contestant of the show, former cricketer Sreesanth. Sreesanth performed on a Baahubali track and impressed the viewers with his new fit look.

The Outhouse contestants

Towards the end of the show, Salman finally revealed the outhouse pair selected for Season 12 – Roshmi Banik and Kriti Verma. The show ended on a happy note as Salman informed the audience about how the show will last around three-and-a-half months this time.

Bigg Boss Season 12 airs every Monday-Sunday at 9 pm on Colors.

